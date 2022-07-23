He was the next Blanco but a woman cut his career short, now he sells tacos

Cuauhtemoc Blanco

July 22, 2022 5:00 p.m.

The eternal promise of the next legend, something that can fill that void after living in times of nostalgia. It seems that nothing is like before, that football has now lost much of its meaning, that before several stars were seeded at the same time. Before you could see a Cruyff against Pelé or a Zidane against Ronaldo.

The truth is that today’s soccer has revolutionized the common soccer player to the super athlete, the one who must always break records and numbers. How badly accustomed the golden age of Messi and Ronaldo left us, and what a disgrace that World Cups are losing their magic because of easy money.

That is why in Mexico it seems that we will never see a Cuauhtemoc White or a Hugo Sanchez. Among the failed promises to be the new 10 of the Tri, there is a Pumas youth squad who inherited said number from Cuauhtémoc Blanco, but after a series of problems where players from the Mexican National Team infiltrated women for a party, they ended up running him from the Tri.

Javier Cortes: the last 10 that gave the title to Pumas

Javier Cuts Currently he is dedicated to the family business that consists of the sale of carnitas tacos. The place is located in Santa Úrsula and the taqueria is called “Los Cuñados”. The player since that scandal in Quito with El Tri, came to less in his career until he was forced to hang up his boots, falling into the list of “players who promised for much more.”