HE DIDN’T KEEP IT: Leonardo Bonucci’s message to Matthijs de Ligt after his departure from Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci, current captain of Juventus, was not surprised by the departure of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich. Moreover, from the statements he released while he was in the Netherlands National Team, it was something he expected.

BONUCCI: “I WAS NOT SURPRISED BY DE LIGT’S FAREWELL”

“De Ligt’s dismissal did not surprise me because some of his statements made it clear that he did not want to stay at Juventus”picked up Sky Sportsfrom an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian central defender did not like the way the Dutch defender handled himself, as if there was no respect for what he experienced in The Old Lady for 3 years. He wishes her the best in her adventure through Germany, of course, but he did not fail to mention that his words did not sit well with her.

“But I think that the basis of everything is respect, the group he was with for three years helped him grow and society invested in him. I wish him the best, but certain phrases said in the selection were not very nice. We talked about it after the holidays and he got it. (…) Bayern is a great club, but you are not necessarily destined to win in a TOP team.”

Matthijs de Ligt was not a disaster at the club bianconero, but he did not rise as the great heir to Giorgio Chiellini, as was expected to happen. And his departure, as Bonucci pointed out, did not take place in the best terms (at least in terms of sensations).

Inside Juve they did not like that, with a current contract and being aware that they signed him for a long-term relationship, he hinted several times that he was open to a change of scenery.

But hey, that’s business.

His time at Bayern Munich has already started, and began with a great goal in a preseason game held in the United States. Let’s see how he does under Julian Nagelsmann.

Undefeated data. Considering matches with clubs in the First Division and the national team, Matthijs de Ligt has played 272 official matches at senior level. A lot of experience despite his young age.

Did you know…? Matthijs de Ligt has already been a multi-champion in the Netherlands (League and Cup) and a multi-champion in Italy (League, Coppa and Supercoppa). He will try to win everything domestic and fight for the European throne at Bayern Munich.