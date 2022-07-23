HE BREAK THE SILENCE: Aubameyang confessed what he thought when FC Barcelona signed Lewandowski

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not bothered by the arrival of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. Both are forwards who shine playing in the center, yes, but at Borussia Dortmund they showed that they are compatible (Auba started by band). And the idea of ​​both is to enjoy together under the orders of Xavi Hernández.

When asked about what he thought when Barça recruited a Pole, the African striker assured that he was very moved. His relationship with Lewy It is very good and it is a world class 9. Perhaps his share of minutes will be reduced, but he knows that this is the right path for the Catalan club to return to prominence.

AUBAMEYANG’S REACTION TO LEWANDOWSKI’S ARRIVAL

“I was very excited because I know him well, we played together in Dortmund and we had a good time there. I was happy. And yes, when it became official that we are reunited, we did say some funny words to each other about the past. I am really happy because this is how Barcelona will compete, with great strikers.”counted Auba in interview for ESPNFC.

Considering that the two have more experience, he hopes to improve the goalscoring and assisting records they achieved as a pair in Germany: “We will see, we will see. Obviously I think we have more experience now, so maybe we can do better than in the past in Dortmund. I’m sure of it. Personally, I will try to do my best and I know he will too. We hope to have better numbers than before.”

Undefeated data. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added 13 goals and 1 assist in 23 games played in his first half with FC Barcelona. Immediate impact.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski arrived at FC Barcelona after a stage of 8 years, 344 goals, 54 assists, 19 titles and 375 games with Bayern Munich. Iconic striker.