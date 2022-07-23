Gwyneth Paltrow thus reacts to the marriage of ex Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez

The actress and entrepreneur had had a long history with the actor she met on the set of “Shakespere in love” then it was over but the two remained very close. Why is it over? “But it wasn’t at a time in her life when she could have had a girlfriend,” he commented

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck had lived a wonderful love story. It was 1997. The couple who met on the set of “Shakespeare in Love” and their love story went around the world. They were the golden couple, the most glamorous one on the red carpet. It lasts three years and then ends. The story ends but not the affection so much that she has repeatedly defined Ben Affleck “super intelligent, talented and funny”. Why it ended: “But it wasn’t at a time in his life when he could have had a girlfriend,” he commented. photo | video

SUPER HAPPY – A first sign of “approval2 for the new couple Gwyneth Paltrow had shown it in September when under a photo of the new couple together on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, he commented:” Ok, it’s super cute “Now after more than twenty years after their breakup, the actress wishes only the greatest happiness to her former partner: “It’s love! So romantic !! I’m so happy for them ”. Meanwhile, the Bennifers are enjoying their honeymoon in the boulevards of magical Paris

