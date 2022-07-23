Gucci’s new Blondie bag is here to stay

Why the Blondie do fashion icons like Gucci?

Now that we are about mid-summer, it is possible to identify some trends that have clearly emerged from the looks of the celebrities we have seen in recent months. The vaguely kitsch-rimmed sunglasses (the so-called “gas station sunglasses”) and the jorts (ie jeans + shorts) also loved by Gigi Hadid have gained ground, but what currently stands out among the fashion items most appreciated by the stars it is something much more sober. From Anne Hathaway to Dakota Johnson, from Alexa Chung to Jodie Turner-Smith, the current obsession of celebrities seems to be a re-edited Gucci bagor the reinterpretation of an archive model from the 70s with a decidedly charming name: Blondie.

The new version of the Blondie bag

The new version of this shoulder bag debuted last November at the Italian fashion house’s fashion show in Los Angeles, the event known as the “Love Parade”. The elegant silhouette, on which the detail of the two superimposed G stands out, is the same as the 1971 model, but the re-edition is available in a variety of sizes, including a mini-bag and a variant with a belt. It is available in leather, suede and monogrammed canvas, with a sporty nylon strap for the day or a more chic chain strap for the evening.