Gioconews Poker – Wsop 2022, balance ok with over 197 thousand registrations and about 348 million in prize money

Super budget for the new World Series of Poker on the Las Vegas Strip with over 197 thousand registrations and about 348 million in prize money.

After eight exciting weeks of play, the 53rd Annual World Series of Poker it officially ended in its new home in Paris Las Vegas and Bally’sthe future Horseshoe on the mythical Las Vegas Strip. From VIP appearances including Lisa Vanderpump, Vince Vaughn and Neymar Jr. in the historic victory of Espen Jorstad At the Main Event, WSOP debut on the Las Vegas Strip brought with it the largest prize pool ever and an almost record-breaking number of Main Event entries. Important numbers six think of the post-pandemic period. The incredible difficulties in traveling from many countries around the world and some other factors that, however, fell under the magnificent results achieved.

“This year’s WSOP draws to a close and we reflect on another event that has exceeded our expectations – he said Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the World Series of Poker – We incredibly appreciate the players who have traveled far and near to make our first year on the Strip an overwhelming success. After 52 years, we are finally the headliners of the Strip, and this could not be possible without the help of our team ”.

But what are the numbers? In total, the Wsop 2022 online and live bracelet events saw a total of 197,626 registrations from over 100 countries with a Record total prize pool of $ 347,941,800, eclipsing the previous 2019 record of $ 293,183,345. Many more events also affected and even the arrival of some super high rollers that were not on the schedule in the past.