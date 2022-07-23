Full WWE SmackDown card revealed July 22, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1196 live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card July 22, 2022

– Stephanie McMahon will open tonight’s show

– Street Profit Promo

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ludwig kaiser

– Pat McAfee Promo

– Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders

– Sheamus promo with Butch and Ridge Holland (Drew McIntyre will be involved in the segment)

– Rachel Rodriguez vs. Sonya DeVille

– Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

– Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos and Theory

– Grades :

Brock Lesnar is not listed in the script



SmackDown schedules July 22, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on July 23): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on July 23): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.