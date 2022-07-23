From Matt Damon to Gwyneth Paltrow: the celebrities who advertised cryptocurrencies pay for it with their popularity | icon

Matt Damon had it very clear three or four months ago. For the actor from Massachusetts, the world was divided into supporters and opponents of cryptocurrencies. The first were bold people, with a nose, willing to tune in to the elusive wavelength of progress. The latter, stubborn losers, unformed common people, poor devils who wouldn’t recognize an investment with a future even if it danced naked on their laps.

That was at least the message. Fortune Favors the Brave (“Fortune smiles on the brave”), one of the most popular advertising campaigns in the United States last spring. It starred Damon, was directed by highly regarded filmmaker Wally Pfister, and the client was the digital asset community Crypto.com.

The ad was released during one of the breaks last superbowl, the most watched sports show of the year, which shows that its promoters spared no expense. Seen today, it comes to be a laughable epic of just one minute in which the protagonist of Mars (2015) equates those who invest in cryptocurrencies with great pioneers of the human species such as Sir Edmund Hillary, Neil Armstrong or Galileo Galilei.

The day ‘bitcoin’ discovered America

Such a pompous and grandiloquent audiovisual product generated a certain whistle on social networks and was parodied in an episode of South Park, but very few directly questioned his message. A celebrity with a reputation for being close and friendly encouraged us to invest in “new” financial assets with a technological alibi. Where was the problem?

Months later, after the successive crashes that have brought the price of some of the most popular cryptocurrencies to historical lows, Matt Damon’s participation in the Crypto.com publicity masquerade no longer seems so innocent. Since the end of May, the actor has been mercilessly buffeted on the very forums that seemed to adore him.

Matt Damon at the pre-Oscar luncheon in 2017. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

On Twitter, the world’s busiest yard of suspicious neighbors, he is called a “thief,” a “swindler,” and a “scoundrel.” Hundreds of more or less anonymous users accuse him of encouraging them to lose their life savings by investing them in fraudulent or volatile assets. Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times, he tells her that, following his financial advice, he has decided to “buy a couple of zoos and the occasional video store”. Economist John Schwartz believes that “it’s not that big a deal either: if you invested in bitcoins the day Damon released his ad, you’ll only have lost half of your initial investment.” And a certain John Kim tells the actor (absent, by the way, from Twitter) that he does not regret having followed his advice, but he takes the opportunity to ask him how much money he can get by donating a kidney.

Tell me who you are with

If Damon were a company (and in a sense he is, like any celebrity of his caliber), we would say that what he is suffering right now is a reputational crisis. Decades simmering an impeccable image, of a sensible and normal type to whom fame and success have not made a dent, to end up associated with a major financial disaster and being the object of public ridicule. And all seasoned by the images of an advertising sub-product that inspires embarrassment and these days is once again viral.

He has opted for what is known in celebrity parlance as a tactical retreat. He doesn’t talk about it. He is limiting his public appearances until the storm dies down. And journalist Tiffany Hsu, author at New York Times of an article about crypto famous turned into crypto plagues, he simply replied that he had nothing to say about it.

Gwyneth Paltrow at a party in California in 2018. Phillip Faraone (Getty Images for The Wall Street)

This lack of forced exposure may not be entirely uncomfortable for a star on your profile, a boomer late (born in 1970) who has never had more than a testimonial presence on networks. We are talking, after all, about a man who boasts of despising political correctness, who until not long ago thought that the social networks to be on are “Facebook and, and maybe Instagram” and who just stopped using the word fagot when his daughter Stella convinced him that it was offensive to homosexuals under 40 years of age.

All things considered, the strange thing is that someone like this ended up involved in a campaign to promote digital assets. But Damon took his role as a Crypto.com brand ambassador very seriously. Even with the enthusiasm of the convert, he launched in close cooperation with the cryptocurrency platform an NGO dedicated to bringing clean water to areas of the planet that lack it. The way to contribute to this charitable initiative was, of course, to buy digital “art”. That is to say, the famous NFT, those virtual images with a certificate of authenticity for which authentic fortunes have been paid. the reverse cool of cryptocurrencies.

The ‘marketing’ of (alleged) normality

For Jemima Kelly, technology markets expert at the newspaper Financial Times, “If Crypto.com wanted to associate with Damon, it was precisely because of his image as an ordinary guy, a kind of contemporary James Stewart who was presumed far removed from technological speculation.” To sell bitcoin billionaires and technophiles “were already doing well Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala. MIKE COPPOLA (Getty Images)

At the end of 2021, the market for crypto assets was reaching its boiling point and break once and for all into the mainstream. The challenge was already back then to get the common people on the bandwagon. Even to the poor. And for that, who better than someone with Matt Damon’s point of street authenticity? Kelly ironizes that “Matt collected every penny in solid old US dollars, with how simple and practical it would have been to make a transfer in bitcoin”.

The one from Massachusetts is not the only celebrity who has come out of the apocalypse crypto with a tarnished reputation. Actually, the crypto-plagued VIP are legion. British model Cara Delevingne is accused of participating in a campaign, supposedly in solidarity, in which she auctioned off a reproduction of her vagina on NFT. Snoop Dog and Ellen DeGeneres presented themselves not long ago as savvy investors in both crypto assets as in newly minted digital art, and today they are purging it. Even Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, actively promoted the sale of crypto art through social networks, despite finally acknowledging, in a show of candor that almost inspires tenderness, that he did not know very well what he was selling.

Do not stop, go on, go on

Another who has been placed in the center of the target is the Cameroonian NBA player Joel Embiid, the protagonist of another Crypto.com campaign, Bravery is a Process (“Bravery is a process”), in which the purchase of crypto assets with courage and talent. It was launched on May 6 and was the first attempt to counteract the negative impact of the drop in the price of the bitcoin.

In it, Bill Self, the man who discovered Embiid when he was a lanky teenager who barely knew how to bounce a ball, utters a sentence that sounds more unfortunate today than ever: “We must persevere even when everyone thinks we are on the right track. bad way”. That is, buy bitcoin precisely now, when everyone is selling them to try to save the wreck.

Actress Reese Witherspoon at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in 2019. Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Another who associated her image with this much-maligned world today is Reese Witherspoon, author of the viral phrase “lo crypto it’s here to stay.” Reese now believes that she may have been speaking out of ignorance and that she was misguided. What she doesn’t explain is how much money she made for becoming an unapologetic lobbyist for a product she never believed in.

Although few got as wet as Gwyneth Paltrow, author of a tweet in which she states that cryptocurrencies they are “feminist” because they give women the opportunity to invest on equal terms with men, something that rarely happens in highly patriarchal corporate environments. That is, in the words of Jemima Kelly, “that feminism, as Paltrow understands it, is about giving women the opportunity to participate in pyramid schemes.”

The list goes on. Elon Musk has invested in just about everything imaginable, and of course digital assets too. In 2021, the tycoon boasted that every time he wrote a tweet “the price of the cryptocurrencies up ten points. Today, those words haunt him. The one who seems to feel an Olympian contempt for the negative repercussions of the campaigns in which she participates is Paris Hilton. The rich heiress receives continuous insults in networks for provocations such as having baptized her last pair of poodles Crypto and Ether (for Ethereum, one of the cryptocurrencies in decline), but she does not care. No tactical retreats in her case. Paris continues to cater daily to her community of 17 million Twitter followers, dodging with her sartorial indifference any subject she finds unpleasant or controversial.

Get out of the cave, don’t be like Larry

The actress Mila Kunis, the American football player Tom Brady or the tennis player Naomi Osaka also appear on the list of celebrities who were associated at some point with the crypto constellation and today do not want to talk about it. They see it as part of a past they would rather forget, a (lucrative) corpse they keep in the closet.

Although few got as wet (and as well) as Larry David. The humorist participated last November in a frankly funny viral ad. In it he appeared ranting about “nefarious inventions” such as electricity or the wheel to then ensure that he would never invest in anything that started with “crypto”. The motto of this campaign was, of course, “Don’t be like Larry”. Today, Jeff Schaffer, director of the clip, limits himself to saying that “neither Larry nor I have the slightest idea of ​​how these financial products work: we have never bought them or followed their evolution, so there is little we can say about it.”

Of course, if a celebrity is generating unconditional support right now for his attitude towards bitcoin and inventions like that, that is, as usual, Keanu Reeves. In a talk with the magazine TheVerge, Reeves broke out laughing when asked if he was planning to invest in digital assets like NFTs. “They are a fraud! They are supposed to be unique, but they can be easily reproduced.” Reeves explained that these images “of very doubtful artistic value” are copied with a click, “but a group of investors has decided that they can be worth millions, because they have a digital certificate of authenticity that makes them exceptional.”

For Dani Di Placido, from the magazine Forbesonce again “Keanu represents the wisdom of the common man: if you do not understand that someone is willing to pay millions to own a [archivo] jpg that anyone could play, maybe it’s because it doesn’t make any sense.” Adds Di Placido: “I can’t wait to explain to my grandchildren that, in the midst of a climate apocalypse, we are accelerating the consumption of fossil fuels in order to create new currencies and sell each other a bunch of images of bored monkeys.” Maybe Matt Damon would have liked Keanu Reeves to have explained what this is all about before his announcement for the Super Bowl.

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.