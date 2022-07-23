From Helen Mirren to Diana Ross, 6 Sleek 70s Style Icons We’re Loving Right Now

the queen of soul, Diana Ross, has dropped by Glastonbury this year. She got on the Pyramid stage with a sumptuous white dress with rhinestonesa tulle shawl, a feather headdress and gigantic earrings chandelierand sang his greatest hits in front of Worthy Farm’s biggest ballers and a record audience of 3.1 million people on the BBC, becoming the most-watched performance in the festival’s Legends section.

At 78, Ross is one of many stylish septuagenarians enjoying a well-deserved moment of new glory. Glenn Close, almost from the same fifth, is another master of glamour. The 75-year-old actress became the protagonist of the met gala in his fuchsia pink Pierpaolo Piccioli total look and walked up the famous staircase with open arms to show off the beautiful appliqués on his cape. Many have carried Piccioli’s cult tone, but none with as much exuberance as Close.

On Instagram, vera wang suddenly appeared in denim baggy and crystal boots from Balenciaga. With 789,000 followers and counting, the designer is becoming both influencermaking the competition to the fervent twentysomethings of the platform.

the ladies of hollywood Helen Mirren Y meryl Streep, 76 and 73 years old respectively, have walked many red carpets throughout their lives, but their latest interventions are among the best. Mirren put on a metallic Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Cannes Film Festival, with her silver hair slicked back. Streep for her part at the New York premiere don’t look uplooked with all the naturalness of the world a contemporary record dress from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2021 collection, over a turtleneck top and black tights.

And what about Gladys Knight, 78 years old? The singer has come out absolutely radiant in her latest performances with all kinds of risky clothes, from printed sets to sequins or elegant tailored suits.

Stylish women over 70 are living their best moment and these have been her best looks of the year.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.