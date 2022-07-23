Fortnite x Magic the Gathering: The collaboration that you least expected and that now you will want to buy

Fortnite is a game that has a habit of forge partnerships in all directions. By contrast, Magic The Gathering has long retreated into its fantasy and steam punk universes. However, the most famous TCG in the world has decided to break all barriers, collaborating with the cartoonish Battle Royale for the first time in its existence. Until July 25, on the Wizards of the Coast website Magic collector card packs featuring iconic Fortnite figures and locations will be pre-orderable.

Four unusual packs

This extraordinary association is made up of 4 different packages:

Landmarks and Location foil edition (44.99 euros)

Milestones and Locations (34.99 euros)

Foil edition of Secret Lair x Fortnite (44.99 euros)

Secret lair x Fortnite (34.99 euros)

The first two packs contain land with the image of famous places in Fortnite (the Shark, the Forest…). It is a most curious collection, since this company rarely joins with someone (and less with Fortnite) to carry out a collaboration in a serious and effective way.

The other two contain key elements of the Battle Royale world, reimagined in the form of “playable” cards. We can see that the drawings continue to maintain that iconic style of Magic, but adding a much more cartoonish touch to link these two types of drawing in the best possible way.

Imagine the faces on your opponents when you play lands and creatures straight from the Epic Games game… We’re not sure yet if these cards have a place in competitive decks, but if you’re a die-hard collector, this limited offer might be something to look forward to. It can make you smile more than once. This collaboration can cause a domino effect to be able to see a series of crossovers with quite interesting card game such as Tomb Raider, Metal Gear Solid or Star Wars.