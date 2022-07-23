Fortnite: university will dictate a course so that you learn to play the battle royale and do not get eliminated the first time | Present

Learning to play a video game has been a serious thing for a long time. If you are taking your first jumps in Fortnite or want to become a professional player and earn a lot of money like he did Buga in 2019we tell you that one university of venezuela will teach courses to teach you everything about battle royale.

As you read it, the house of studies published on its website all the details of the course for Beginner Gamers: Fortnitewhich will be available for newbies and experienced players who want to improve their battle royale skills as well as create their own personal brand.

As the description reads, this course will make the student more competitive and save hundreds of hours on the learning curve. Let’s remember that gamers of yesteryear spent a lot of time practicing tactics, strategy, watching videos and looking for information to help them improve their skills with the keyboard and mouse or, in some cases, with the controller.

In addition to teaching you how to play Fortnite, the course will culminate with fundamentals for the creation and management of your personal brand, in case you decide to be a professional player, as well as the management of social networks to enhance it.

University of Caracas will teach a Fortnite course to teach you how to play and create your own personal brand. Photo capture: CIAP | UCAB

The curriculum of the course is quite varied, since you will go from studying the fundamentals of the esports to an entire module dedicated exclusively to the Epic Games game, in which you will learn vocabulary, weapon functions, how to build, collect loot, manage your resources, even storm cycles.

the course for Beginner Gamers: Fortnite of the University of Caracas It will be held from August 15 to September 21 on Monday and Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in person. It will be 24 academic hours and the cost is 160 dollars.