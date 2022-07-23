Fortnite – Stop the music in Descontrol Cavern: How to complete the challenge?

this season of Fortnite it has to do with the theme of the party, especially this summer! Except the loud music is deafening. So this week we are going to take advantage of the available challenges to temporarily mute the sound. Indeed, you will have to stop the music in the Discotheque, smashing three audio speakers, which are located in front of the dance floor.

Where to stop the music?

The loudspeakers to be destroyed are on the platform above the dance floor, in the Rampage Cavern. If you’ve played in the last few weeks, you’ll know very well where it is.

All you have to do is land on the stage, then hit each of the three booms with your pickaxe. They are easily recognizable by their multicolored paintings, in the form of crosses and circles.

The central box, which also carries the DJ’s turntables, is much more resistant, but it ends up giving way after a dozen hits. He note that he can also use heavy weapons to destroy these sound instruments.

The first takes the victory

During the week following the publication of this challenge, many rival players will want to do the same as you. Try to land on the stage to be the first to break the speakers. Please note that these are destructible objects; Arriving second to the scene is useless!