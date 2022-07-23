Fortnite Season 3: How to complete the challenges of Week 7

Like every week Fortnite is back to offer the community a series of missions and challenges. Their goal is to make it possible for players to accumulate battle pass pointsas well as offering additional information about the game itself.

The challenges will be available from fifteen:00 Spanish time on Thursday, July 21 and will end next Wednesday. As usual, users of the battle royale of Epic Games They will be able to enjoy a total of 7 missions, although they will be able to find two more that will only be activated in the event that any of the previous ones present unforeseen problems.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 7 Missions

Keep the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you reach top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different consumable items in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360º aerial turn after getting off a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break opponents’ shields (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage with shotguns (0/150) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with pistols (0/150) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

As we mentioned before, the challenges will only be available Until next weekso we recommend that you take advantage of the time to get as many experience points as you can.