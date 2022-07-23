Fortnite: Perform a 360° turn while dismounting from a wolf or boar

Riding wolves and boars is the brand new means of transport released by Fortnite through Chapter 3 Season 3. For this week of challenges, Epic Games has decided to make us do some stunts, as you’ll have to do nothing less than a 360° on yourself while jumping off the back of an animal.

The maneuver is actually quite basic, and the main difficulty of this challenge will be above all to find a mount, especially in the week following the start of the mission, as the beasts will be highly coveted.

Where can I find a boar?

On the northeast flank of Twisting Tunnels, you’ll find a spot on the landing that’s home to two boars. They’ll be present locally in every match, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding a mount for this challenge.

How to make a 360°?

This challenge can be confusing: Epic Games does not ask us to do a front flip or back flip, but simply a complete turn on ourselves, while we are in the air.

To do this, here is the list of things to do:

Once on the boar, head towards the heights that surround the town. By jumping from a high place, you will have more time in the air to achieve a 360.

Then jump from the back by pressing space twice (or X then X in quick succession if you’re on console)

Once in the air, you have a small handful of seconds to do a 360 (turn around yourself). If your sensitivity is too low, you may have a hard time achieving this, especially on console. Feel free to temporarily increase your sensitivity in settings.