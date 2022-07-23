Fortnite: Perform a 360° turn while dismounting from a wolf or boar
Riding wolves and boars is the brand new means of transport released by Fortnite through Chapter 3 Season 3. For this week of challenges, Epic Games has decided to make us do some stunts, as you’ll have to do nothing less than a 360° on yourself while jumping off the back of an animal.
The maneuver is actually quite basic, and the main difficulty of this challenge will be above all to find a mount, especially in the week following the start of the mission, as the beasts will be highly coveted.
Where can I find a boar?
On the northeast flank of Twisting Tunnels, you’ll find a spot on the landing that’s home to two boars. They’ll be present locally in every match, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding a mount for this challenge.
How to make a 360°?
This challenge can be confusing: Epic Games does not ask us to do a front flip or back flip, but simply a complete turn on ourselves, while we are in the air.
To do this, here is the list of things to do:
- Once on the boar, head towards the heights that surround the town. By jumping from a high place, you will have more time in the air to achieve a 360.
- Then jump from the back by pressing space twice (or X then X in quick succession if you’re on console)
- Once in the air, you have a small handful of seconds to do a 360 (turn around yourself). If your sensitivity is too low, you may have a hard time achieving this, especially on console. Feel free to temporarily increase your sensitivity in settings.
The great tree of reality continues to focus your attention during this week of challenges. This time, you will have to open seed pods with a pickaxe, in various places on the map.