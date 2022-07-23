Fortnite Anime Legends Pack

– Advertising –

Epic Games announces the new Anime Legends pack in Fortnite, where we can find three skins previously seen in the game.

Release date Pack anime legends in Fortnite

This coming October the new anime legends pack will be available, which includes 10 new cosmetics.

The day October 14, 2022 will premiere in physical stores while the day October 22, 2022 will be available at digital stores.

Cosmetics included in the anime legends pack

Midas suit gold equipment: prowling the streets and earning dough. (Includes an alternate style with a helmet.)

Gold Clash backpack: gold first, safety second.

24K Katana Pickaxe: Here comes the gold rush.

Bouncy Rox Outfit – Everyone’s favorite mecha fighter!

Spinning Berry Backpack – Bounce Rox’s best friend!

Fireblade Pickaxe: Sharp and refreshing.

Penny outfit smart: she’s never been caught off guard.

Backpack Small black bag: it has everything Penny needs.

Sparkling Blade Pickaxe: Golden, iconic, and original.

Kartcito gesture: a little lap around the little circuit.

Physical copies of the Anime Legends Pack will be available in stores for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The digital pack will be available at console stores or the Epic Games Store, and can be used on all platforms. We can also start the digital purchase process by selecting the pack in the item store. The Anime Legends pack will cost €19.99.

If you plan to buy a product in the store fortnite or in some game EPIC GAMES remember that you can support us using the creator code: NEKITZAL “I will receive a commission for certain in-game purchases through the Epic Games Support a Creator program.”

