Foods that help fight intestinal inflammation

Inflammatory bowel disease refers to a set of pathologies that develop chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. These conditions include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The former is characterized by inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract, while the latter is characterized by inflammation and ulcers in the colon and rectum.. As explained by the experts at the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, “Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease generally present with diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue and loss of consciousness. weight”.

In turn, according to the United States National Library of Medicine, “abdominal bloating or distention is often caused by overeating, rather than a serious illness.”

Although this is the most common cause, the portal points out that abdominal swelling can also be caused by other factors, such as: swallowing air (a nervous habit), accumulation of fluids in the abdomen (this can be a sign of a serious health problem), gas in the intestine from eating foods rich in fiber (such as fruits and vegetables), irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, ovarian cysts, partial intestinal obstruction, pregnancy, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), uterine fibroids or weight gain.

MedlinePlus, the US Library of Medicine, explains that when abdominal swelling is the product of eating a heavy meal, the discomfort will pass once the body digests the foodso among the tips he highlights is that people eat small portions to prevent bloating.

In this sense, the portal Tua Saude Remember that there are a number of foods that can help fight intestinal inflammation:

Meats: chicken, turkey, eggs, fish, or tofu.

Cereals: rice, rice flour, cornmeal, sorghum, oatmeal, quinoa, tapioca, and rice noodles.

Easily digestible vegetables: carrot, pumpkin, cucumber, eggplant, lettuce, peas, bell pepper, pumpkin, potato, spinach, olives and tomato.

Shelled fruits: banana, blueberries, coconut, grapefruit, grapes, lemon, melon, orange, papaya, passion fruit, strawberries, raspberry, pineapple and tangerine.

Lactose-free dairy: natural yogurt, cheese and lactose-free milk.

Vegetable drinks: coconut, almond, oatmeal or rice.

Oilseeds: almond, pecan, Brazil nut, hazelnut, walnut, peanut and pine nut.

Beverages: non-caffeinated teas, such as chamomile, lemon balm, hibiscus, and water.

It is worth remembering that, as far as possible, food must be very well chewed in the mouth, almost until it becomes mush to swallow. This is perhaps the advice that reigns over all others.

Drinking at least two liters of water a day can also help prevent abdominal swelling, as its intake helps improve kidney function and flushes out toxins. Drinks containing gas should be avoided. Along these same lines, experts recommend avoiding the consumption of some foods rich in fiber that can cause flatulence.

On the other hand, for people who need fiber consumption to go to the bathroom regularly, it is recommended to consume the soluble fiber that is found in the juices of some fruits.

Experts also talk about reducing, as far as possible, the consumption of salt and, of course, avoiding foods rich in salt. Mint or chamomile infusions can help prevent abdominal swelling, a cup a day can make a difference.

Food plays an important role around abdominal swelling; nevertheless, There is another habit that can help improve intestinal transit: eliminate excess fluids. Regular exercise is also very good for your health. Practicing exercise is key to the proper functioning of the body, you should try to do an average of 30 minutes of exercise daily.

In cases of abdominal distention caused by swallowing air, the portal recommends that people avoid: carbonated beverages, chewing gum or sucking on candy, and drinking liquids through a straw or sipping from the surface of a hot beverage. In addition to these tips, he recommends eating slowly.