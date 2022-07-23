Five tips to make your salads a rich, healthy and low-calorie dish

The salad It is the star dish of many Spanish homes, especially in summer. They are an indisputable source of vitamins, minerals or fiber and their preparation does not require great cooking knowledge. However, nutritionists warn: not all salads are healthy or nutritious. MedlinePlus says that overindulging in high-fat or high-sugar supplements can cause you to exceed your daily calorie count. Prepared dressings or added ingredients like cheeses, nuts, and croutons can turn a healthy salad into a high-calorie meal.

Tips from nutritionists

1-Prepare salads with colorful vegetables. Having plenty of fresh vegetables will give you more healthy nutrients to fight disease.

2-It is desirable add some fat to your salad. Mixing vinegar with extra virgin olive oil is a good base for homemade dressings. You can also add nuts, seeds, and avocado to include healthy fats. This will help your body get the most out of the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K).

3-Use dark lettuce. The light green Iceberg variety has fiber but doesn’t have as many nutrients as darker green leafy vegetables like watercress, kale or spinach.

5- include a protein in your salads to leave you satisfied. For example grilled or roasted chicken breast, salmon or hard-boiled eggs.