Feast Your Eyes On These Amazing New Images From The James Webb Telescope – Teach Me About Science

The new images based on data from the James Webb Space Telescope are so beautiful they could move any fan. Webb is now busy taking a look at the deep universe and astronomers are excited to put the data to good use.

Barely 10 days have passed since the new telescope began with scientific observations, and it has not stopped surprising us. On a daily basis, it makes observations, collects data and transmits it to Earth, which is recorded in the MAST (Barbara Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes), where the data is available to everyone, and also to the general public. Hence many astronomers and enthusiasts take advantage of this data to provide unparalleled views.

The following image, processed by Judy Schmidt, based on data from the James Webb Space Telescope shows the galaxy NGC 7496. An infrared view of the barred spiral galaxy that is more than 24 million light-years away, as well as being a feast for the eyes is a laboratory for the study of star formation.

Judy Schmidt has been processing images from space for years and now she is also staying at the forefront of the data that JWST sends back. She also offered a view of the spiral galaxy NGC 628 or Messier 74, although we have many images of this galaxy provided by Hubble, the ones from James Webb look very different because the telescopes see in different bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, also did his thing with a different leak. He downloaded the data and translated each of the infrared wavelengths into red, green and blue before combining them to produce a single image.

“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way is like,” Dr. Brammer said in an interview for the Independent. “You can see all these knots of individual stars that form, individual supernovae have gone off, and you really study that in detail.”

“Let’s see what the JWST observed yesterday… Oh my gosh,” Brammer wrote in a tweet.

Let’s just see what JWST observed yesterday…

Oh good god. pic.twitter.com/8UQWi2zPlR — gbrammer (@gbrammer) July 18, 2022

“In the mid-infrared, what you actually see is the opposite of that, where that dust is no longer absorbed; actually, we directly observe that dust that is now glowing, because the dust itself is what emits, ”explained Brammer. “We actually see an image of the gas and dust in this galaxy, rather than the stars.”

What do we know about NGC 628?

Messier 74, also called NGC 628, lies approximately 32 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Pisces the Fish. It is the dominant member of a small group of about half a dozen galaxies, the M74 galaxy group. It is estimated that it hosts around 100 billion stars, half of what our Milky Way has.

See this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image of the nearby spiral galaxy M74, or NGC 628. Bright knots of glowing gas illuminate the spiral arms, indicating a rich star-forming environment.

According to NASA, M74 is a grand design spiral galaxy that Earth observers see almost head-on. Its perfectly symmetrical spiral arms emanate from the central core and are dotted with young blue star clusters and bright pink regions of ionized hydrogen (hydrogen atoms that have lost their electrons).