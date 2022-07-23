Everyone’s Favorite Ken Doll Ryan Gosling Has an Impressive Net Worth

ads

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling began his career at the age of 12 as the Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club. He quickly rose to garner two Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe. Ryan’s new role as Ken in the Barbie movie has sparked thousands of internet memes, but what is his net worth? This is what you need to know.

Source: Getty ImagesWhat is Ryan Gosling’s net worth?

As a child, Ryan was encouraged to be an artist by his sister, and he often performed with his uncle’s Elvis Presley tribute act. He was ostracized as a child and eventually homeschooled because of his bullying, but he has said that acting improved his self-esteem. Ryan’s first screen role was in The Mickey Mouse Club, where he co-starred with fellow child stars Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

After The Mickey Mouse Club was cancelled, Ryan returned to Canada and starred in several television series, including Are You Afraid of the Dark? Goose bumps, and more. When Ryan was 19, he starred in The Believer, which is credited as his lead role. However, Ryan did not gain widespread recognition until her performance in The Notebook. He also received praise for his roles in Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine.

Source: Getty Images

Although Ryan was acting in several films a year, he began to pursue a wider variety of film genres. In 2011, she starred in her first comedy role in Crazy, Stupid, Love and her first action movie role in Drive. In 2013, after a series of bad movies, Ryan announced that she was taking a break from acting. In 2014, he made his directorial debut to rave reviews.

ryan gosling

Actor, Musician

Net worth: $70 million

Date of birth: November 12, 1980

Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada

Birth name: Ryan Thomas Gosling

Father: Thomas Ray Gosling

Mother: Donna Gosling

Marriages: Eva Mendes (2011—present)

Children: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, Amada Lee Gosling

Education: Gladstone Public School, Cornwall College and Vocational School, Lester B. Pearson High School

Source: Getty Images

Ryan returned to acting in 2015 with critically acclaimed roles in The Big Short, The Nice Guys and La La Land, for which he was nominated for his second Academy Award. Since then, he has primarily had roles in action movies, including Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, and a remake of The Wolf Man for Universal Pictures.

In addition to working as an actor, Ryan is also a founding member of the independent band Dead Man’s Bones. His first and only album, “Dead Man’s Bones”, was released in 2009. In 2011, Ryan mentioned that he wanted to record a second album, but the band hasn’t released any music since.

Source: YouTube

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Gosling is worth an estimated $70 million. His success has catapulted him to the Hollywood A-list and will surely continue to follow his role in Barbie, which fans are already raving about. Ryan will also star in several book-to-film adaptations, including Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary.

