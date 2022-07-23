Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling’s Blonde Hair

The actress Eve Mendes he’s going to fight whoever it takes to defend his real-life Ken.

The “Hitch” star, who is currently on an acting hiatus, appeared on a recent episode of “The Talk,” talking about hair transformation of her beloved husband, Ryan Gosling, for the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

After co-host Natalie Morales mentioned that there has been “a lot of debate about the platinum look”Mendes defended his controversial new hair style.

It will interest you: Margot Robbie celebrates her 32nd birthday with a tender pink Barbie cake

“‘People know he’s not playing a real person, right?’ she said. “He’s playing a fake person.”

The 48-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur, who discussed her Skura Style sponge brand on the show, added that seeing her boyfriend with platinum blonde hair for the role of Ken brought out her inner teenage fan.

“Well, first of all, I saw the picture and the 14-year-old in me was like, Ahhh,” she said with a sigh.

“It’s a funny picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels.”

In fact, when the first promotional image of the 41-year-old Gosling as Ken was released, the actress shared it on Instagram, writing:

“Very fucking funny. Very fucking good. So I’m fucking excited for you to see this. #Esoesmiken”.

She may also be partial to the appearance, as platinum blonde brings back memories of the character from 2012’s “Place Beyond the Pines” of Gosling, a film in which he starred alongside Eva.

The couple have been romantically linked since they filmed the movie together in 2011 and currently share their daughters, Amada, 6, and Esmeralda, 7, although the two do not talk much about their relationship.

However, Mendes revealed that he only asked the “The Notebook” star for one thing from the “Barbie” set.

“I said, ‘Can I have that underwear please? Please! I never ask for anything,” referring to the underwear adorned with “Ken” letters that he wears in the promotional image.

“So anyway, I got it. I’m using it right now,” he joked.

Keep reading: First look at the fearsome Esther in the second film of “The Orphan” is revealed

Fans have seen plenty of glimpses of the star’s performance; Gosling and his co-star Margot Robbie were seen wearing matching neon outfits while filming a totally ’80s roller-skating scene. in Venice Beach, Calif.

Mendes (and his inner 14-year-old girl) will have a while to sink in until he sees his partner on the big screen: “Barbie” will be released on July 21, 2023.