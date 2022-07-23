Elena Anaya talks about the premiere of her new film, motherhood and LGBT rights

Carries

27 years getting in front of the camerasgiving interviews and, nevertheless,

Elena Anaya (Palencia, 1975) remains an enigma. He assures that he understands his profession as a tennis match, in which he runs around the court, returns each hit to lengthen the point and enjoy the game.

When it comes to answering questions, he prefers to have a relaxed rally: if things get too personal, he opts for

let the ball pass. «You are not going to catch me», he announces at the first serve and the truth is that

she is well trained. But after a day with her, from time to time

guard down and a secret slips out.

For example, what is so

clueless who has been saying for twelve months that he is 47 years old, although he turned them this July 17. «I realized the other day, when some photos of my previous birthday jumped on my mobile.’ Oh look, in my family

they were wrong with the candles‘, I thought when I saw a 46».

Those 46 years that Elena thought were 47

celebrated them by rolling Cage (premiere, September 9), a

thriller about long-awaited and unexpected maternity led by debutant

Ignatius Tatay in which she plays Paula, a character who could have a coffee with the

Mia Farrow from The Devil’s Baby and Nicole Kidman from The Others.

Woman today. Is it by chance that precisely this theme is so present in her first film after becoming a mother for the second time?

ELENA ANAYA. The stories always come to you, you don’t choose them. It’s what I’ve felt throughout my career. Now draw the conclusions you want.

His first child was born in 2017. Would he have been interested in Paula before, a woman who wants to be a mother and welcomes a mysterious girl who appears out of nowhere?

Maybe he wasn’t at the time to tell Paula then. I can’t imagine this character

younger than he is. He has more power, more history and more travel with this age that we put the character, 45 years.

Elena Anaya wears a Loewe dress.

For someone who made his film debut as an adult, do you have mixed feelings when working with child actors, like little Eva Tennear in Cage?

In this specific case, with Eva, with her mother and the rest of her family, who are extremely polite and affectionate, I did not have them. respect

Eva’s desire to be an actress. I loved her and I love her as if she were something of mine, another daughter. I did not separate from her and

we constantly interacted. Eva saw all this as a game and we didn’t tell her the hardest things that she didn’t need to know.

The director has made

special montage so she can see it now and don’t have to wait until you’re older. Eva’s case is an exception, I also tell you. I usually

twitch a lot and I fight with the parents of those children who

they convince themselves that their children are actorsthey will be

famous and will earn a lot of money someday. This job is not about that. When I say what I think, the parents don’t talk to me anymore.

Do you think a shoot is a suitable place for a child?

Depends on how you put it

if you respect his innocence, your need to play and your times. For example, I was always with Eva, even though she was

twice as tired for me. But it was the only way to create a bond, it could only be done for real and for that, you have to spend many, many hours.

Why do you think Woody Allen, who directed you at Rifkin’s Festival, told you that you were the worst actress in the world?

I told more things during the promotion of that film, but you journalists kept that…

It didn’t do me any good. [Risas] It is a technique that his production manager, who has been working with him for 50 years, told me that

used with all the actresses, including Cate Blanchett. He picks one person and, boom, he tells them all the time. Sometimes it happens with great directors.

And I have worked with some who have done it in front of me, but

with other colleagues. The funny thing is that Woody told you with a sense of humor and took the opportunity to

sneak some comment on the scene in which he was quite right. But it was

Woody Allennot a man from Soria who has never set foot on a set in his life.

Elena Anaya posing.

Allen recently said he doesn’t think he’ll direct again. You may have worked on his last film.

I didn’t know, but I’m sorry. He deserves all the respect in the world, he is a

great director and a man who enjoys what he does so much that it is a pleasure to see him work. I hope you will be encouraged and directed again.

He also speaks fondly of Almodóvar, even though on the set of The Skin I Live In he said that you have “the ugliest legs” he had ever seen.

No, he said he had them open. I love Pedro, we are friends. he wanted that

I brought my knees together and couldn’tI have them like this. Keep telling me when we meet. “Touch me mine, look what Extremadura bone I have,” he tells me.

Why do you get the feeling that we still know more about your characters than about you?

It is a personal decision.

He hasn’t fed his star profile either, he has always preferred to put himself at the service of the movies instead of the other way around.

It’s true. I have said many

more times ‘no’ than ‘yes’ to a role. The ratio? I have no idea, I’m into letters, but the ‘no’ wins by majority. My commitment to my work, culture and society also has to do with it.

I don’t want anything to happen to people.

With that fame, will there be directors who are afraid that he will reject them?

I do not know. I watch Spanish films with other colleagues that I love, with characters in which they are divine and I’m happy for them. I’m like this,

is my nature. Today I have seen Maixabel, because I am working with Luis Tosar and I had it pending, and I have enjoyed it very much. Just like Official Competition, which freaked me out… Although what I see most now are

animated movies. Many and many times.

Perhaps the rarest credit in his filmography is La Silla de Fernando, the documentary about Fernán Gómez.

Ariadna Gil was going to be the sound engineerbut it got bad and

they called me. “Put these headphones on and hit the record button,” they told me

David Trueba and Luis Alegre, the directors. Yesterday I put on the TV and there was the documentary that his granddaughter Helena has made about him.

Suddenly I saw myself in a photo next to this wonderful person and it was a shock. There I was, at one of those dinners that we shared with him, and I saw myself so small next to him… How the years go by and what

absolute luxury life gave me.

Red satin top and yellow skirt, both by Prada

He spoke before about his profession, about his commitment to culture, but also to society. How do you see the present?

The

panorama is bleak and I am not optimistic. I am very worried and outraged with this war that they dare to announce that it will last for years. It is unacceptable

don’t stop right away. I am also very concerned about global warming, the irreversible destruction of our planet, the only place where we can live, and the fierce selfishness of those who govern us. We are the last generation

there is still time to turn history around.

Do you perceive setbacks in the freedoms of women and the LGBT community?

Of course, like the difficulties of having an abortion in the US, but also the

people who try to jump a fence and are beaten to death. It’s appalling. I do not understand how the human being is capable of falling in such a constant way

in the same mistake and not learn. That is why we must fight to find the light, rescue it wherever it is, even in the darkest and most gloomy place.

Cage also shows other family models, opposed to the traditional one. Does your lifestyle feel threatened when you hear certain comments?

I take nothing for granted, it seems to me that

It’s always a good time to fight for everyone’s freedomshere and everywhere.