Dungeons & Dragons, Vin Diesel reacts to the casting of Michelle Rodriguez: unexpected?

In recent times, the semi-manic control of Vin Diesel on the set of the Fast Saga, at least according to the testimonies and especially after the release of Justin Lin, could make his reaction unpredictable in front of a historical co-star who throws himself on a other franchise. Michelle Rodriguez will be in the movie Dungeons & Dragons.

Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con it was very busy. Only the Marvel Studios panel was mammoth, with loads of exciting updates on James Gunn’s I Am Groot, from the first trailer to the renewal already in the second season, but also a very first look at X Men 97. Then we saw 24 character posters from The Rings of Power, the full cast of Transformers: EarthSpark and even FX wanted to release the trailer for the final season of Atlanta at the same time. In short, at the moment when the new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves he had already shown his trailereverything else took a back seat.

Even theofficial announcement of the full cast with lots of roles and their respective classes: we already knew about the actors involved but not about the characters they were going to recapture. Among the many also Michelle Rodriguezwhich ComicBook asked what the co-star thought Vin Diesel of his looking beyond the Fast Saga: “He is not a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, Vin Diesel is literally a Dungeon Master. He doesn’t want to ruin everything by risking too visceral reactions, so he ends up playing down. He is always super relaxed about any news. But deep down I know that he is proud as if we were a family: ‘My sister will be a D&D!’“. Diesel is indeed a longtime fan of D&Dhaving also written an introduction to the book Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons in 2004.

In addition to Rodriguez, these are the other actors involved and the roles announced yesterday:

Chris Pine is Elgin, a bard.

Rege-Jean Page is Xenk, a paladin.

is Xenk, a paladin. Justice Smith is Simon, a sorcerer.

Sophia Lillis is Doric, a druid.

Hugh Grant is Forge, a thief.

This one instead official synopsis: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic heist to recover a lost relic, but things go dangerously wrong when they collide with the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary RPG to the big screen on a hilarious, action-packed adventure“. What are your expectations, also considering the stellar cast? Tell us in the comments!