Dungeons & Dragons, Michelle Rodriguez: “Vin Diesel doesn’t admit it but he’s proud of me”

Michelle Rodriguez opened up about the pride Vin Diesel felt after she found out that her colleague would star in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves.

After the official premiere of the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thievesthe cast and crew traveled to San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and, during the ComicBook.com panel, Michelle Rodriguez talked about Vin Diesel and how she reacted when she found out that her Fast & Furious colleague was going to star in the film.

“Not a fan of Dungeons & Dragons, Vin Diesel is a dungeon master“explained Rodriguez.”He is always very proud and doesn’t want to ruin moments like that … he always plays down everything. He’s always super cool but I know deep down inside he thought: ‘My sister will be acting in D&D.’ I know he is proud of me“.

The main characters were shown during San Diego Comic-Con, including the bard played by Chris Pine, the role of Rodriguez herself and Justice Smith as the elf wizard. As we already know, in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of the Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the villain will be played by Hugh Grant.

The official synopsis of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves reads: “A charming thief and a group of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic heist to recover a lost relic, but things go dangerously wrong when they clash with the wrong people. The film brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary RPG to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure. ”