Dream, declare, act | The printing press

Last week I had the opportunity to attend a discussion with a group of fellows from the “Educating a Salvadoran Foundation” (FESA); It was about five young people, who due to sports and academic merit had obtained scholarships to continue their higher studies in Spain, Italy, France, Mexico and the United States.

Professor Pablo Leguizamón, who directed the activity, through generating questions, at a certain moment exhorted the players summoned to the talk to define their course through three concepts or proposals: 1) Dream: be imaginative and aspire to great challenges without fear; 2) Declare: comment and communicate what you want to do to your family and friends, overcoming the typical theoretical obstacles that discourage you; and 3) Act: train and study more than usual, giving more of yourself; dreams are not achieved by chance but by effort.

This speech by Professor Leguizamón reminded me of the script for the movie “Garra” (in English, Hustle), directed by Jeremiah Zagar, based on a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters; stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a player with raw potential in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA Draft. Indeed, talent is an important condition, but if it is not polished, educated, or worked on, sooner or later it weakens and vanishes.

These five students and athletes worked hard and got an incredible opportunity to continue training as professionals and athletes; and they are a significant “sample” that can serve as an example for other boys and girls. But at the same time we must be clear that these young people always need emotional support, a coach, be it their parents, relatives, teachers, someone who believes in them, who guides them, who demands them, and above all who is observing them, analyzing and pulling.

Adolescents, due to their own psychological and physiological development, have very specific needs; They have a broad desire to belong and to stand out in something, and even if they don’t show it, they need a mirror, someone, against whom to contrast their challenges, challenges and frustrations. If they are alone, their dreams are not fulfilled, they do not declare anything and they will not act either.

“Soñar, Declarar y Actar” is a trilogy with a very powerful logical and pedagogical force; and not all boys and girls in our country are usually challenged by these concepts. Of every 10 students who complete basic education, only 4 graduate from high school, only 2 enter university and only 1 graduates. Those 6 students that we lose in the transition from third cycle to secondary education will join the ranks of gangs, migrants and low-skilled jobs. Only 1 in 10; this is the perverse statistic of our reality that has been maintained for years and nobody corrects it.

Many more adolescents should be constantly listening to these three words: “Dream, Declare and Act”, and above all they should have an adult in front of them who challenges them, who reminds them of the importance of each of the concepts.

There are no miracles or coincidences in sports –or in the academy–, only the desire to imagine that I can be better and this implies working more than others; this is the essence of sports competitiveness; the great talents we know – Nadal, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Marcelo Arévalo, among many others – have definitely worked harder, much harder. They arrive earlier to training, they leave after everyone else has left, they get up early, invest their time better, and build their glory in a hostile environment in front of many others who think the same, it is not easy, but it is possible.

The FESA model, with a Salesian ingredient and under the direction of Jorge Bahaia, seeks: “Comprehensively train young people so that they use education and sports as a vehicle for comprehensive training, and at the same time as a tool to create opportunities, improving their quality In this way, it has a direct impact on the reduction of family disintegration and irregular migration, which are important for maintaining a healthy social fabric”.

Every boy or girl has the right to dream, declare and act to build a better future. I wish FESA and Professor Leguizamón’s words would reach further and to more places…

