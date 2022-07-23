Dr. Mónica Bertagnolli, first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute. Photo: disgust; GLENN DAVENPORT/Science.

Through a statement it was learned that the Biden administration appointed the prominent oncologist Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgeon at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center and a professor at Harvard Medical School, a position held for the first time in history by a woman. .

This $7 billion biomedical research institute which finances most of cancer research in the country, reported Science. On the other hand, Dr. Bertagnolli, 63, has both medical and executive experience: She previously served as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and was recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

She has been dubbed a surgical “superstar” in the scientific community and is also the first woman to hold the title of chief of oncology surgery at Dana-Farber, with a specialty in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers.

Bertagnolli will also spearhead NCI efforts already underway to increase grant funding ratesdiversify the research workplace of cancer and reduce the highest mortality rates for African Americans with cancer.

From Puerto Rico, Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, Executive Director and Researcher of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, celebrated this position through her personal Twitter account, highlighting the presence of women in science.

A historical celebration for Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, surgical oncologist, first women Director of the National Cancer Institute. Congratulations!!! #WomenInScience @theNCI @AACR https://t.co/KDeTKBwPfX — Marcia Cruz-Correa, MD, PhD (@mcruzcorrea) July 22, 2022

