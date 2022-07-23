Director of the ICB clarifies that the UACJ does not designate places for medical students – El Heraldo de Juárez

“It is important that the student community understands that the university does not designate the places,” said the Director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB), Dr. Salvador Nava.

He stated that there are about eight and nine students of the Medical Surgeon degree who are assigned to municipalities considered highly dangerous such as: Guachochi, Temósachic, Villa Ahumada and Benito Juárez, the same places that were requested to be relocated.

He stressed that the position of the university will always be to safeguard the integrity of graduates and interns, so it is important that students and parents consider that the places are not designated by the institution.

He mentioned that the university demands and requires that the places where places are designated to carry out social service, have security and protection for health personnel, in the Medical Surgeon, Dentistry or Nursing program.

He commented that there is also the position where the distant squares are considered within the cities where the highest house of studies in Ciudad Juárez has an academic presence, such as in Cuauhtémoc and Nuevo Casas Grandes, in order to be able to attend to any eventuality.

He also said that it is requested that there be a relocation of the places where the interns are in a vulnerable and dangerous place.

Dr. Salvador mentioned that the Medical Surgeon program has always had a teacher assigned who is in constant contact with the interns and who has been attending to the situations that have arisen.

Finally, he expressed that the university is in full support of the graduates so that the places where the places are assigned have the necessary security so that they can carry out their social service in a calm manner. “We will always be taking care of the integrity of our graduates. If at any time they find themselves in a situation where we have to intervene, we ask that you please do not let them know immediately, ”he concluded.