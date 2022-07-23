Did J Balvin “despised” Shakira? Fans of the singer are on top of her | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

It is not the first time that the Colombian is pointed out as looking for a lawsuit and envious.

One more time J Balvin he seems to be in the middle of a lawsuit that he just wanted. And it is that for supposedly wanting to extol being Colombian, he ended up forgetting that people have not forgiven him.

The point is that, with the desire to be proud of his country and its people, José Balvin shared a video on his social networks where several figures appear who have raised the name of Colombia in different areas. In the video you can see James Rodríguez, Sofía Vergara, Maluma and even Karol G. However, people quickly turned on him to point out that he had forgotten someone very important.

“Proud as a hp to be Colombian”, he put at the bottom of the publication that quickly went viral, at the same time that he received negative comments for omitting Shakira (and other important compatriots like Falcao and Carlos Vives), something that her fans considered was knowingly and ungrateful, because since he was her guest at the Superbowl, he has ignored his compatriot, even mentioning only to Jennifer Lopez in that presentation when she shared the video of the event.

“As always underestimating the greatest representative of Colombia, Shakira”, “And where do you leave Shakira?” and “His envy is seen from miles away so as not to recognize it” are some of the comments with the most likes that make it clear to J Balvin that his omissions are not well received, because instead of uniting the talented people of his country, they denote his envy for the success of others.

As expected, after Shakira’s fans took courage and threw all kinds of comments against the urban singer who has been characterized by seeking lawsuits with other celebrities such as Resident Y Christian Nodalhe has not declared anything about this alleged contempt for the most famous Colombian.