Dani Alves will be able to say goodbye to the people of Barcelona with Pumas at the Camp Nou

The Brazilian said he was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye to the Blaugrana fans as he wanted and pointed out that the discredit of Mexican soccer is due to ignorance.

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JUL. 22. 2022

Daniel Alveswinger and Brazilian national team, said upon his arrival at CDMX to report with Pumas that life prepared him the gift of being able to return to the Camp Nou, now with his new team, to say goodbye to the fans of the Barcelona as he would have liked, told Marc Crosas and Alonso Cabral in an exclusive interview to TUDN.

“(They could) notify me before, because in the last game against Villareral they would have warned me to say goodbye to people, that is why life gives me this and it is Pumas who goes to the Camp Nou and I will have the opportunity to say goodbye to people as I would have liked it”, said Dani Alves regarding the Joan Gamper Trophy that Pumas will play against Barcelona next August.

DANI ALVES ASKS NOT TO DISCREDIT THE MX LEAGUE

The Brazilian player indicated that many do not value the level of Mexican soccer due to ignorance, because as a player in the Olympic Games he verified the quality of his teams and with Barcelona he always wanted to avoid the Mexican teams in the Club World Cup.

“Yes, due to ignorance (that Mexican soccer is discredited), I have it clear. Well, they mistakenly discredit him, there are many good goalkeepers, we faced them in the Olympics, they handle the ball well. When we went to the World Cup with Barça, the only teams we didn’t want to play was against the Mexicans, it’s bad in the sense for us, it’s good football.

“I think that in Mexico you have to try to believe a little more in your football, in your team, in what you are capable of doing, it is also confidence, you discredit yourself due to doubts, there should be no doubts, you do what you have inside and do things happen, it is with that intention that I come here”, stressed Dani Alves to TUDN as a reinforcement of Pumas.