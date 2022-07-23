Dani Alves will be able to say goodbye to the people of Barcelona with Pumas at the Camp Nou
The Brazilian said he was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye to the Blaugrana fans as he wanted and pointed out that the discredit of Mexican soccer is due to ignorance.
Alves will say goodbye to Barça at the Joan Gamper: “It’s a gift of life”
By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin
Dani Alves considers that Mexican soccer is demerited
DANI ALVES ASKS NOT TO DISCREDIT THE MX LEAGUE
The Brazilian player indicated that many do not value the level of Mexican soccer due to ignorance, because as a player in the Olympic Games he verified the quality of his teams and with Barcelona he always wanted to avoid the Mexican teams in the Club World Cup.
“Yes, due to ignorance (that Mexican soccer is discredited), I have it clear. Well, they mistakenly discredit him, there are many good goalkeepers, we faced them in the Olympics, they handle the ball well. When we went to the World Cup with Barça, the only teams we didn’t want to play was against the Mexicans, it’s bad in the sense for us, it’s good football.
“I think that in Mexico you have to try to believe a little more in your football, in your team, in what you are capable of doing, it is also confidence, you discredit yourself due to doubts, there should be no doubts, you do what you have inside and do things happen, it is with that intention that I come here”, stressed Dani Alves to TUDN as a reinforcement of Pumas.
