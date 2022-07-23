Criticism: ‘The invisible agent’ (Netflix), with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

The most expensive movie in history Netflix it’s also one that uncovers many of the platform’s pitfalls when it comes to crafting competitive blockbusters. But also -not everything was going to be the fault of streaming- a film completely representative of the state of the question of Hollywood’s own blockbuster. Starring stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms, in addition to a remarkable group of secondary; written and directed by those responsible for the biggest box office success of recent times, the Russo brothers and their double program of Avengers: Infinity War Y end game; With aspirations of building a 007-esque spy movie franchise, the unseen agent it can be qualified -despite all this- as a partial failure or a relative triumph.

Agent Court Gentry, aka Six (Gosling), a member of the CIA’s Sierra operative team, receives a seemingly routine assignment. His next target, however, issues a warning to Six who turns the entire agency against him and begins an international race to survive (and rescue his best friends) once ex-agent Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a perfect sociopath with his own team of mercenaries, enters the scene.

After an uneventful start that betrays the Russo’s intention to create a film with dynamic and funny dialogues a la Shane Black, the unseen agent poses a first act with an exotic but taciturn atmosphere that immerses the viewer in a refined and dark atmosphere throughout sky fall. Minutes later, however, the directors decide they’d rather deliver a fast-paced, high-flying installment of Mission Impossible and, finally, they return to a dynamic worthy of a Marvel superhero as the winter soldieror, one of the best films of the factory (and where the Russos really gave their chest do). It is not that all these references or ways of working are incompatible, but it does reveal a certain personality crisis of the unseen agenta blockbuster like the 90s were made, but released at home, and that could tell the same story with much less.

Unlike six in the shade, by Michael Bay also for Netflix, the Russo film does not decide to bet strongly on one thing or another, something that is demonstrated in the indefinite tone of its violence or the -in reality- scant opportunity that the script offers to Chris Evans to shine, who at least seems to have the same great time with his villain. Of course, two hundred million goes a long way and when the film takes the path of excess (as in the destruction of the center of Prague) the viewer is adequately rewarded. The tone, in any case, is somewhat disconcerting because it is indecisive (see how inconclusive his proposal is about the old and new guards in the CIA) and the truth is that the film works better when he decides not to cover up his stupidity with a certain sense of elegance but simply embrace it.

from the author





So, the Russo’s ability (despite the excessive use of drones) to make gigantic action set-pieces is very entertaining despite the lack of depth of the main character, played by Gosling with his unflappable image. The film, perhaps in the hands of a strong producer like Jerry Bruckheimer, who used to manufacture these kinds of movies until superheroes took over, would have ironed out a lot of its tonal and narrative insecurities. What remains is an entertaining blockbuster with the ambition of a summer movie but which will be deposited in your homes this Friday. It’s not bad at all as an offer, but as with the film itself, one is still left with a certain feeling of dissatisfaction when it ends.

The Invisible Agent premieres on Netflix on July 22.