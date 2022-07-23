Construction of the UAEH medicine laboratory begins – El Sol de Hidalgo

Today afternoon, Friday, July 22, the laying of the first stone of what will be the medicine laboratory was carried out, in Ciudad Universitaria campus Tulancingo, of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo, UAEH. This event was attended by the state governor, Omar Fayad, the Rector of the university, Adolfo Pontigo Loyola, and the Secretary of Federal Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez.

During his message, the Rector of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo explained that the creation of the new medicine laboratory is intended to improve the quality of studies of those assigned to the university that he represents and that it will be part of the University City. of Tulancingo that will finish one hundred percent in the year 2035. “Education seeks to equalize the circumstances so that everyone fulfills their dreams, only the commitment is enough for them to succeed here or where they have to develop professionally,” he explained.

It was announced that said construction will cost 80 million pesos, and will be built in 270 business days, benefiting about 1,750 people with the medicine building, treatment plant, elevator and connectors; 1,557 students and 192 teachers.

“All this investment will be based within the more than 100 hectares that comprise the Tulancingo University City, where the Agricultural Sciences and one of the most recognized clinical simulation centers at the national level are housed.”

For his part, Carlos Adrián Basilio Ortiz, director of the National Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure (INIFED), explained that said construction is a work of the Government of Mexico, it comes from the enhanced FAM contribution fund.

Rector Pontigo completed his participation by mentioning that currently, the UAEH covers seven of the 10 geocultural regions in the state, and they hope to offer education from high school to postgraduate level within Ciudad Universitaria Tulancingo.

Currently, within the UAEH, there are 430 research professors who belong to the National System of Researchers.

For her part, the Secretary of Federal Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, expressed her gratitude to the Hidalgo authorities for the invitation, asserting that said project will be of federal patrimony.

You may also like: Prevent, the difference in natural disasters: Omar Fayad

“School is not an expense, it is an investment, it is not by chance that we are here today, starting a new project”.