Comic-Con: Highlights from Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Ya has begun one of the most anticipated events by geeks, gamers and (proud) others around the world: the San Diego Comic-Conthe largest forum for announcements about movies, series, video games and future entertainment projects in the world, where production companies take the opportunity to show what they are cooking to empty our pockets with more and more merch. Although for day 1 there are usually not many outstanding announcements, yes there are things worth mentioning.

The first trailer for the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

the followers of one of the best games ever (not just RPGs, games in general) are partying. Finally we have been able to see the images of the new film of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ and, without a doubt, it surpasses its predecessors, which was not very difficult: three films, each one with a lower budget than the previous onewhich are only appreciated for their theme, and not for their quality.

After a preview that was not of the best quality to meet the characters of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Reg-Jean Pagethe trailer left us with a very good taste in our mouths both in tone, image, plot and even special effects (even when these are not of the highest quality: they are reliable). See Hugh Grant in the role of what will surely be a villain It was a real surprise for everyone.

Reveal the first image of Keanu Reeves for John Wick 4

From the CinemaCon April of this year, the image of a supposed poster had been “leaked” for john wick 4. The surprising thing was in itself to have an image more than the project itself, since since the fourth Matrix film was announced it was also known that “Baba Yaga” will return. Without much more information to know, yesterday we saw the first image of the characterin the movie in which he will take his revenge against the High table. The only thing that is known is that it is planned, so far, that ‘John Wick 4’ opens on March 23, 2023.

Teaser for ‘Teen Wolf’

It seems that yesterday was reserved for “cult” announcements: highly anticipated but by very specific audiences (such as ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ players). within these ads is the movie series ‘Teen Wolf’which was written by the same creator of the original ‘Teen Wolf’, Jeff Davis.

On panel were the two main cast members, Tyler Posey and Tyler Hechlin. The film that will be released in Paramount+ focus on the history of Scott McCall (Posey) as a young adult trying to build a life for himself The Angels. But derek hale (Hoechlin) will team up to defeat a new threat.

The great surprise of the afternoon was seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar (the real Buffy the Vampire Slayer) join the panel to reveal the character to play in the series ‘Wolf Pack’ (‘Pack of wolves’).

Disney+ announcements on day 1 of Comic-Con

Disney is saving us its real bombshells for days to come. For now only revealed The teaser of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’which is not a reboot of the ‘National Treasure’ performed by Nicolas Cage, but a kind of continuation or spinoff. It was nice, but not the most surprising. What was surprising was that it was revealed that Disney+ premiere their first films R Rating within the platform: the two films of ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ to increase its offer of superheroes on the platform.

This is the most shocking thing that happened on the first day, but we have great expectations for this fridayand we still have a weekend ahead of us. So let’s hope for the best.