Comic-Con 2022: Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ Will Be Adapted By Netflix With A Live-Action Movie And An Anime – CINEMABLEND

Make way for Keanu Reeves to arrive at San Diego Comic-Con 2022! On the second day of the convention that brings together the world’s most dedicated geeks, the actor from john wick 4was introduced to provide updates on the multiple adaptations that Netflix is ​​preparing for BRZRKRa popular comic book co-written by the actor and Matt Kindt.

Knowing the characteristic humor of Keanu Reeves, it was like he took a moment to tell the fans and the assembled press about the origin of this comic and yes, It had a lot to do with his intense and full of blows lifestyle, as we see in the Matrix saga.

This is what the ‘BRZRKR’ comic looks like.



“BRZRKR was born when I felt the need to punch someone in the chest, but it’s not John Wick, but someone else with a violent curse and seeking to suppress the vices of humanity and their true identity”Reeves mentioned.

I must say that when I had the first volume in my hand I said: ‘Damn it, I’m an adult and this is too much’. I mean, it’s fantastic. Brutal.

The main character is inspired by the look of Keanu Reeves.



In the same panel it was confirmed that Netflix, despite its numerous losses of both subscribers and a few million in its bank account, is already working on different adaptations. The first will be a live-action film, which at the moment does not have a protagonistbut given the protagonist’s extreme resemblance to Keanu Reeves, the answer would be almost obvious, although we should not get ahead of ourselves yet.

On the other hand, it was also announced that the company behind titles like The Umbrella Academy Y stranger thingswill bet on an anime, which could extract visual elements directly from the comic illustrated by Ron Garney. This production will have two seasons that will be developed by IG Studios, in charge of Ghost in the Shellrevealed Stephen Christy, president of development at BOOM! Studios.

Netflix will develop a live-action movie and an anime based on ‘BRZRKR’.



“For the anime I only asked that they respect the canon of the character, but that they could take it 800 years beyond the story if that was required. Look, I’m not the authoritarian puppeteer of BRZRKR”revealed Keanu Reeves, shortly before confirming that the story will reach 10 volumes until the end of 2022 and will end in one or maybe two years.

The story of BRZRKR follows a half god, half human warrior. This leads him to engage in bloody battles across time, because the years pass differently in his body; This will lead him to seek answers about his condition in order to put an end to it.

The skills of BRZRKR are totally based on martial arts, especially jiujitsu, and Keanu Reeves’s obsession with hitting, through his characters, directly in the chest.; He is also a specialist in ripping the ribs out of his enemies.