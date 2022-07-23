Christian Bale did not know what Marvel was when he was offered to be the villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

CChristian Bale I didn’t know I had entered any kind of Cinematic Universe« when he joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel. The actor, who played Batman in the trilogy of The dark knighthe told him recently in an interview with TotalFilm he didn’t even know what the acronym stood for ‘UCM‘ (Marvel Cinematic Universe) before leaving DC Comics for the rival company.

“I was reading that and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shitThank you very much,'” Christian Bale said. “I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was».

The Oscar winner also recounted the hilarious moment he found out about the character he was going to play: Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a sinister Marvel supervillain who I didn’t even know it existed. “I made the mistake of Googling ‘Gorr’ and oh no! In the comics, she runs in a thong all the time.», said Christian Bale. “And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”

The method actor also shared that he and Taika Waititi -Director of Thor: Love and Thunder– they had discussed making the character less serious and that they wanted to add a dance sequence inspired by the singer Kate Bushwho recently returned to success after the appearance running up that hill in stranger things.

“Obviously there’s a sort of slight Nosferatu attitude,” confessed Christian Bale. “Taika and I wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized that he would never be allowed to put that in the final movie“. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in the Thor franchise and will hit theaters on July 8.