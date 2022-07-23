Christian Bale did not know what Marvel was when he was offered to be the villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
“I was reading that and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shitThank you very much,'” Christian Bale said. “I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was».
The Oscar winner also recounted the hilarious moment he found out about the character he was going to play: Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a sinister Marvel supervillain who I didn’t even know it existed. “I made the mistake of Googling ‘Gorr’ and oh no! In the comics, she runs in a thong all the time.», said Christian Bale. “And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”
The method actor also shared that he and Taika Waititi -Director of Thor: Love and Thunder– they had discussed making the character less serious and that they wanted to add a dance sequence inspired by the singer Kate Bushwho recently returned to success after the appearance running up that hill in stranger things.
“Obviously there’s a sort of slight Nosferatu attitude,” confessed Christian Bale. “Taika and I wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized that he would never be allowed to put that in the final movie“. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in the Thor franchise and will hit theaters on July 8.