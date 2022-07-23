Centaurs of La Alcarria: Men, The Memory of the Assassin, Father there is no more than one 3, Pig, Hollyblood and Thor | NewAlcarria

Ok, this week the problems with the sound have returned. You are warned. Of course, for those who overcome them, in return we offer one of the most complete and fun programs, which Ramón has returned from vacation with great force.

00:00 Men, by Alex Garland. Ramón and Javi P. analyze this horror film with scenes that stick in the memory.

16´15″. The Memory of the Assassin. Martin Campbell offers a fair thriller starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pierce and Monica Bellucci.

27´13″- Father there is only one 3. Santiago Segura once again fills theaters with a film that Ramón is not convinced by, but hey, if they like it and it brings people to theaters, then enough.

38’09”. Hollyblood. Unclassifiable Spanish fantasy/humor/adolescent love film that the Javi’s have seen so that Ramón has the possibility of not doing it, although you never know with this man…

50’00”. Pig. Nicolas Cage looks for his stolen sow in this… fascinating movie, which it is. Javier P. gets it on: is it perhaps an undercover remake of Centaurs of the Desert?

1 hour 02’00”. More about Thor: Love and Thunder. Let’s see if you thought that Ramón was not going to talk about it. And by the way, we theorized about the future of Marvel.

1 hour 38´00″. Making off of the short film Refugio.

TO LISTEN ON IVOOX CLICK HERE