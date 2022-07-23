Cardi B, $ 50,000 in cash as a birthday present for her 4-year-old daughter

Not just any toy: as a birthday present for her daughter’s 4 years old, Cardi B gave her almost 50,000 euros in cash.

Cardi B it is not new to excesses: it spares no expense, especially if there is a gift to be given to a loved one, to make happy literally at any cost. Last year on the occasion of her husband’s 30th birthday, the American rapper Offset didn’t think too much about it and wrote him a check for 2 million dollars, to be allocated to her many business ventures. This time to receive a substantial birthday present she was the eldest daughter of the couple. Kulture Kiari Cephus has turned 4 years old: for her her own. her parents have made available a mind-boggling budget, both for the party and for the gift.

Unbridled luxury for the 4 years of Cardi B’s daughter

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Cardi B explained that she lives the commitment of motherhood very seriously, just like a job. For her children she wants the best, but at the same time she doesn’t want them to be lulled into being privileged. She achieved success by working hard, precisely to get out of the condition of hardship and poverty from which she came: “Even though my kids are wealthy, I want them to know that when you work for something and succeed, it is more respected, especially when people see you are committed to it.“.

A few days before, a little in contradiction perhaps with what was stated, the rapper gave a truly disproportionate gift to her eldest daughter, who turned 4 years old. The birthday was celebrated with a marine themed party: mother and daughter were both dressed in sirens. The little girl did not have a real gift package to unwrap, inside which to find a toy, a doll, a soft toy, a train, coloring books. Her parents have thought of much more for her.

They have exceeded, compared to what was done two years ago, when on the occasion of his second birthday he received as a gift a Birkin by Hermes, a luxury bag worth at least 10 thousand euros. This time, in an Instagram Story shared by Offset and taken from various social media accounts, the little girl is seen leaning out of the window of a black SUV. Her father explains that the ones she is holding are banknotes worth 50 thousand dollars (almost 50 thousand euros). Who knows if little Kulture has really understood the value of the treasure held in her hands.