Can I exercise if I have Covid?

With the increase in infections of Covid-19, the Secretary of Health in the state of Puebla, Jose Antonio Martinez Garcia reported that there are more than 8 thousand active cases of Covid-19 in Puebla and are distributed in 144 municipalities.

The truth is that, thanks to vaccination and the less serious symptoms that the variant has registered Omicron, most people wonder if they can continue with their normal life, while they are confined. One of the most searched questions on the internet is whether a person with covid-19 can exercise.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) all adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, or at least 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise per week.

A study by researchers at the Iowa State University, in the United Statesfound that physical activity after immunization increases protection against coronavirus.

These findings suggest that adults who exercise regularly may increase the antibody response to the influenza or COVID-19 vaccine by engaging in a single bout of light-to-moderate intensity exercise after immunization.

Another study was conducted by Natalie Lambert, a biostatistician and health data scientist at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Lambert collected information from Covid patients, through a collaboration with Survivor Corps, a Facebook support group for survivors of COVID-19.

Respondents mentioned that their doctors had advised them to exercise, but many reported feeling worse after exercising.

“Research shows that the difficulty of doing physical exercise is one of the most common symptoms of long Covid,” Lambert assured. Some don’t get the strength, says the scientist, while others suffer relapses of debilitating symptoms, such as fatigue, brain fog or muscle pain.

All of this leads to one main question, do patients with covid should they keep exercising? The answer is that opinions differ.

Some doctors are against doing any exercise, most recommend complete rest, to help the immune system fight infection and at least refrain from exercise for two weeks.

While others suggest that exercise may be possible, as long as it is light and gradual, even for those with moderate or severe symptoms, exercise should be adapted according to the advice of each specialist. Some recommended exercises are simple stretches and slow walks at home.

Currently, the state is at the peak of the epidemiological curve, and it is expected that the highest peak of the fifth wave will be reached in at least another week.