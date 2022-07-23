Bulma could be the fourth skin to arrive at Fortnite

The hype for a rumored collaboration between Fortnite Y Dragon Ball Z is growing. Leakers have spent the past week sharing details about what appears to be a massive seven-week Dragon Ball Z event along with the release of four new skins.

Three of the four skins are believed to be known, with Goku, Vegeta and the God of Destruction Beerus joining. Fortnite. The fourth skin has been a mystery beyond knowing that the character is a woman. However, a new leak may have confirmed which character from Dragon Ball Z it is about.

Epic Games has become increasingly stealthy with leaks over time, and the event of Dragon Ball Z is no different. The secret skins found in the files of Fortnite they don’t directly reference the names of each Dragon Ball Z character, but hint at it.

For example, Beerus was leaked thanks to a purple skin labeled “Cat”. Now the fourth skin of Dragon Ball Z similarly. She is about a woman with the label “Bario”. Some are concluding that this means the character is Bulma, because of the “B” since Bulma is a scientist.

To be clear, the leakers are much less confident in this possibility than in Goku, Vegeta and Beerus. The code name “Bario” is not at all clear, but the leakers are sure that Bulma is the most popular and prominent woman in Dragon Ball Z. It only makes sense that it would come out in the first wave of the collaboration of Fortnite.

There is still a chance that another Dragon Ball Z woman will appear in this first wave of skins. After all, Epic Games likes to mix things up and dole out popular skins among packs.

Barium is a metal, which could mean the skin is for one of Dragon Ball Z’s popular androids. Android 18 would be the most popular choice, given his role in Dragon Ball Z’s Cell Saga.