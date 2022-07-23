Brutal! Check here the first trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

The return of John Wick was scheduled for May 2022. But in times of uncertainty (because we are still in them, somehow), things are constantly changing, and the release date of the fourth part of this franchise has not been the exception. So we will see Keanu Reeves as Baba Yaga until 2023.

To be more specific, Chapter 4 of John Wick will be released on March 24, 2023 (HERE the details). The details of this production have not been revealed, and we were only certain of the release date, the return of Keanu Reeves and some members of the cast that are integrated into the film.

And now, we have a great sneak peek to get us a taste of what we’ll see on screen in March 2023.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in the first official image of the fourth installment / Photo: Lionsgate

‘John Wick 4’

Chad Stahelski returns to directing from John Wick 4, and he does it with Reeves, Ian McShaneLaurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick, who reprise their characters from Winston, the King of the Bowery, and Charon, respectively. But this film has been joined by some interesting names.

Among the actors who are integrated into the film is Donnie Yenprotagonist of ip-man and expert in martial arts. Hiroyuki Sanada and Japanese singer Rina Sawayama, They will also be part of the cast. All this makes sense knowing that John Wick 4 will be set in Japan with a strong relationship to the samurai tradition.

They still add up Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson and Scott Adkins (star of the franchise of Boyka). None of their roles have been revealed, but they could be part of the High Table or Bowery’s entourage. Another name is marko zarorwho was a stunt double for Dwayne Johnson, and who will take on an antagonistic role.

john wick 4 was filmed in several countries outside the United States as Japanas we mentioned, but also in Germany and France, pushing the boundaries of the franchise and raising the stakes to make it more spectacular than its predecessors.

Photo: Lionsgate.

here the first look

As part of the activities of the Comic-Con 2022, the director Chad Stahelski participated in an exclusive panel of the Collider medium where several filmmakers were present. Out of nowhere, the good Keanu Reeves appeared who attended the conference hours before to talk about his comic BRZRKR (HERE that detail).

And taking advantage of the moment, a sneak peek of john wick 4. In the trailer, we can see John training while another character tells him “Have you thought about where this all ends?” .

The next thing we see is Wick doing what he does best: annihilate all the enemies that cross in front of him. At the end, Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) appears giving a black suit to our beloved Baba Yaga. Here you can see the advance, with a confirmed date for the premiere of the film on March 23, 2023.

What is it about?

We don’t know the details of the story, but we can guess a little about the direction the movie will take. At the close of parabellumJohn Wick is (apparently) betrayed by Winston at the Continental Hotel in New York. The reason? To look good with the High Table and the Adjudicator who stood behind Wick.

When they go to rectify if Wick is dead, they discover that his body is not in the alley… and it’s time to worry. Wick is rescued by the King of the Bowery, who is also injured, and invites Wick to take revenge. In other words, the protagonist is very angry, and things are going to get brutal.

