Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo in the top ten

Who are the most expensive over 30 players in the transfer market? From Bonucci to Cristiano Ronaldo, passing through the new entries Koulibaly and Lewandowski, the top 10 of the most expensive purchases for players over 30 years old is a ranking in which there is no shortage of the big names of the protagonists of recent years, on and off the field. In the ranking drawn up by ‘sportslens.com’, taken from ‘Calcio e Finanza’, we find Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead, in the operation that brought him from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018. On the podium, however, Pjanic business between Juventus and Barcelona and Lewandowski’s recent move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. Here is the top ten:





1) Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus: 120 million;





2) Miralem Pjanic from Juventus to Barcelona: 66 million;





3) Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to Barcelona: 49 million;





4) Paulinho from Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande: 43 million;





5) Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to Milan: 42 million;





6) Kaliodu Koulibaly from Napoli to Chelsea: 40 million;





7) Radja Nainggolan from Roma to Inter: 39 million;





8) Gabriel Batistuta from Fiorentina to Roma: 36 million;





9) Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona to Valencia: 36 million;





10) Leonardo Bonucci from Milan to Juventus: 35 million.