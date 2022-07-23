Blue Line 23 July, Rai 1, Sardinia, Costa Smeralda, Maddalena

The presenter returns to Sardinia to visit the wonderful islands of the Maddalena archipelago.

A new episode of Blue Line on Rai 1. To the conduction Donatella Bianchi with the participation of Fabio Gallo. The appointment is at 14:00 after the news.

Last week the presenter had reached the Valle D’Aosta to interview also Paolo Cognettiwinner of the 2017 Strega Prize with the novel The eight mountains. Today, however, it moves to north of Sardinia to visit the Costa Smeralda and the Maddalena archipelago.

Blue Line 23 July, Sardinia, Maddalena archipelago

In the episode of 23 July Donatella Bianchi back to Sardinia to patrol the northern part of the island. Among the stages of his journey also the Costa Smeralda and the islands that belong toarchipelago of the Maddalena. The presenter shows viewers i most evocative and fascinating places in the Mediterranean which are characterized by particular granites that have been sculpted by the wind. But also from wonderful clear and crystalline waters.

His journey starts from small beaches of the archipelago which are however considered real assets to be safeguarded. In fact, he chose to reach The island of Caprerawith its 150 inhabitants and 16 km² of surface, e Gutswhich until last year was populated by a single inhabitant, Mauro Morandi. In fact, the hermit after more than 32 years has decided to leave the island to move to a small apartment in La Maddalena.

Also scheduled for Donatella Bianchi is a visit to the‘Isola Santa Mariaone of the smallest in the archipelago, near the Strait of Bonifacio. Almost completely uninhabited in winteris partly repopulated in the summer.

All these islands, almost completely untouched, have one conspicuous variety of flora and fauna. Visitors can indeed admire plants and trees such as junipers, myrtles, gorse, filiree and other species. But also groupers, sperm whales, sea bass, sea bream, snappers that swim in the waters of this archipelago and leave each other take up againwithout fear, give it sub cameras.

Blue Line, Costa Smeralda

Donatella Bianchi in the episode broadcast today, Saturday 23 July, also arrives in Costa Smeralda, one of the favorite destinations for VIPs. For this reason it is now considered a symbolic place of summer holidays of the jetset also international. This coastal stretch, which stretches for 55 kilometers, turns 60.

In fact, March 14, 1962 was the Prince Karim Aga Khan, together with 5 partners, to set up the Costa Smeralda Consortium with the aim of protecting the nature and traditions of the territory. All with the guarantee of one sustainable urban, architectural and territorial development.

This week Fabio Gallo reaches instead Santa Maria Navarrese, fraction of the Municipality of Baunei in the province of Nuoro. She is here to tell viewers about all-female entrepreneurship.