Black Adam, The Rock gives tickets to those present and challenges Superman

The announcement of Henry Cavill’s return as Superman that many hoped would come to Comcic-Con, did not happen, but The Rock however threw a gauntlet to what will be the next man of steel and in doing so, he also delighted in giving away tickets to Black Adam to those present in the room.

The former wrestler who is now one of the most beloved characters in the world of entertainment, said in the course of the panel to be certain of his eventual victory against Supermanof course it all depends on who will play the next Clark Kent.

The presence of Henry Cavill at Comic-Con for a possible surprise announcement was therefore denied by the facts, the actor he didn’t show up at the Warner Bros. panel as previously anticipated and therefore it seems that we will have to wait a long time before his Superman can deal with Dwayne Johnson

And after the exceptional launch of the new Black Adam trailer, the actor has decided to become something of a scalper, providing tickets to see his film in IMAX to the Comic-Con patrons he got to meet. This hilarious curtain has once again increased the affection of fans for The Rock, who literally went crazy seeing it once again at work in the new images of the next cinecomic branded. DC Films.