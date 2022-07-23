Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s triumphal entry drives DC fans crazy [VIDEO]

Apotheosis to the San Diego Comic-Con 2022! During the panel dedicated to Warner Bros theatrical releases, after the first official trailer of Shazam! Fury of The Gods it fell to Black Adam take the stage. Literally.

Dwayne Johnsonformer wrestler and actor who has simply dominated blockbuster cinema in recent years, is ready for his debut as of the anti-hero DC and proved it with a dramatic entrance to the Comic-Con stage.

Announced by the voice-over already heard in the first trailer of the DC film – «You can be the destroyer of the world or its savior, it’s up to you»- the actor appeared in front of the fans accompanied by lightning and smoke: triumphant pose, he received the long applause of the fans, and then participated in the panel relating to Black Adam.

HERE THE BLACK ADAM / DWAYNE JOHNSON VIDEO

Speaking to the Comic-Con audience, he excited fans by answering a question about a possible clash between Black Adam and Superman: «It depends on who will play SupermanHe said, thus leaving the doubt that a possible announcement on the confirmation or the successor of Henry Cavill can arrive soon.

In San Diego, a new teaser of the film was shown (found below) and it was announced that Amanda Waller will be part of the cast. The actress joins Aldis Hodge as HawkmanNoah Centineo in those of Atom SmasherSarah Shahi as AdriannaMarwan Kenzari in those of IshmaelQuintessa Swindell in the role of CycloneBodhi Sabongui like Amon and finally Pierce Brosnanwhich interprets the Dr. Fate.

Black Adamwhich will be released in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra – who previously directed Johnson in Jungle Cruise – and the synopsis reads:

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

THE BLACK ADAM SNEAK PEAK

