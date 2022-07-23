Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson makes sparks in the trailer for San Diego Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson finally enjoying his first superhero role in trailer from Black Adam premiered in Hall H to the public at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

In the video, the protagonist claims that his powers are a curse born of anger, not a gift. On the screen space then to spectacular sequences of fighting while explaining that Black Adam could be the destroyer or the savior of this world.

Participation in the huge Warner Bros. panel marks The Rock’s first foray into San Diego Comic-Con, a temple of cinema, music, comics and fantasy, fantasy and horror-themed video games. Just a few weeks ago, Dwayne Johnson announced the Black Adam panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with a video.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will debut on October 20 in Italian cinemas. Also in the cast will be Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

At the center of the plot will be Black Adam, who is freed nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed on the all-powerful powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned just as quickly. But the anti-hero is ready to unleash his only form of justice in the modern world.