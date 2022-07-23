Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 22, 2022

This Friday, July 22, 2022, this is how they behave in the cryptocurrency markets both Bitcoin like others cryptocurrencies when contrasted with currencies from different countries, registering a level above 23 thousand dollars per unit.

In recent weeks, a bearish trend has characterized the behavior in the cryptoactive markets, which has been called Crypto winter and which has the investor community in this sector on edge.

Bitcoin price this July 22, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 23 thousand 569.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 484 thousand 911.79

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 104 million 203 thousand 285.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 060 thousand 418.94

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 21 million 851 thousand 544.50

Bitcoin in euros: 23 thousand 027.01

Ethereum price this 2 July 2nd from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 616.64

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 32 thousand 817.33

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 069 thousand 341.76

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 562.82

Dogecoin price this July 22, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.070

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.44

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 308.90

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you consider making transactions with cryptocurrencies, remember that they are an asset with high risk, so it can be used to generate profits, but to take care of your money you will have to keep abreast of the evolution in real time if you decide to make any operation.

