Billie Eilish has released two new songs, surprisingly

Without teasers, previews and countdowns, Billie Eilish has released two new songs included in the digital album titled Guitar Songs. The two tracks “TV” and “The 30th” are already available on all streaming platforms and, without too many surprises, are already climbing all the charts. «A little surprise for you, two new songs», Billie wrote on Instagram to the delight of her 104 million followers, «these songs mean a lot to me. I am so happy that they are yours. “

Almost a year after the release of the last album, Happier than ever, released on July 30, 2021, the singer most loved by Gen Z has given fans two new acoustic songs, always the result of the collaboration with her brother Finneas. Both songs are featured in Guitar SongBillie’s new project which could soon translate into a new album, an EP or a modern single.

The first song, “TV”, is not an unreleased in the strict sense of the term. The artist has already sung it live in recent weeks during the world tour Happier than ever and her fans have already learned to appreciate it and sing it with her: hence the idea of ​​recording the 21,000 spectators who sing the refrain “Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem” at the AO Arena in Manchester .

In the piece, Billie reflects on love and friendship and the difficulty of making them talk (the singer returned single last month ed): there is also a jab at the American people, according to Billie Eilish more interested in the latest news related to the trial Deep / Heard media that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the sentence Roe v Wade which for decades had guaranteed the right to abortion at the federal level: «The Internet has gone crazy watching movie stars in court / While they are overturning Roe v. Wade ».

«It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a song during a concert, before its official release[…] I get goosebumps every time I hear the song, ”the singer said of the new single. The second song, also acoustic, is titled “30th” and talks about a bad car accident on November 30 that involved a friend of hers and that shocked her deeply (“I remember you told me you were afraid and so did I. I had […] What if it happened on another day? On a bridge without a guardrail? Or in a neighborhood street where children play?[…] You are alive, you are alive, you are alive “). Billie Eilish once again tells, and tells, and hits the mark.

