BETWEEN KEYLOR NAVAS AND DONNARUMMA: Galtier announced who will be PSG’s starting goalkeeper for the next season

Christophe Galtier will not do the same as Mauricio Pochettino. With him as DT, PSG will not continue to make rotations in the goal. The French coach is happy with the level and professionalism of Keylor Navas. However, he has already informed you that his HOLDING GOALKEEPER will be Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After the Parisian win (0-3) against Urawa Reds, the newly arrived coach publicly confirmed that the Costa Rican goalkeeper knows that he will be the number 2 option in goal. Thus, Gigio will be the #1 keeper during the 2022/23 season. Or at least until he can -with his performances- maintain that status.

KEYLOR NAVAS WILL BE PSG’S NUMBER 2 GOALKEEPER

“Keylor made important and decisive saves, he works very well. But I was very clear with the goalkeepers at the start of the season: I don’t want a rotation, I want to work with a number 1. He knows what I expect of him in his number 2 role.”Galtier released at a press conference, as collected RMC Sports.

He understands that the Central American feels frustration. The point is that he considers it important to define these types of scenarios to liquidate rumors and not feed versions that could destabilize the group. Be that as it may, he is happy because he has two truly world-class goalkeepers.

“I know that deep down there is a lot of frustration with the situation. But for a club like PSG it is very important to have two very good goalkeepers”.

IS KEYLOR NAVAS STAYING OR GOING?

Well, there is still a lot of market left (September 1) for Keylor Navas to contemplate an exit. The last thing he said was that he had a current contract and wanted to stay. The thing is that it is not the same to know that you are competing to play from time to time, than to have it made official that you will be the substitute.

Thinking about Qatar 2022 and that he still has the ability to shine in the elite, it would be best to find accommodation elsewhere. I hope he cheers up and leaves. A goalkeeper of his category cannot spend an entire season on the bench waiting for a mistake or injury to his colleague.

Undefeated data. Keylor Navas is the only goalkeeper who has been able to win 3 consecutive European Cups in the UEFA Champions League format. In addition, he was the goalkeeper with whom PSG reached its first Champions League final. Legendary.

Did you know…? Keylor Navas has just qualified for his third World Cup with Costa Rica. He was in Brazil 2014, where he was a figure, and in Russia 2018.