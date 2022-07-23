America vs. Tijuana: Day, Date and Time of the match for Liga MX

The Eagles will visit the border to seek their second win in the Liga MX after the friendlies against Chelsea and Manchester City.

America returns this Saturday to the activity of the Apertura 2022 tournament in Liga MX and will enter the field of the Caliente Stadium to face Tijuana in commitment of the fourth date of the contest, this after having held a couple of friendly matches against Premier League teams such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

The azulcremas will seek to baste their second victory of the contest after last week they beat Toluca on time thanks to a great goal from Richard Sánchez that ended up making the difference and with it, a break came for the squad led by Fernando Ortiz after a complicated start.

The Eagles will come to this duel after having played two games against teams from the premier league What Chelsea and Manchester City, where they rotated their squad with a view to reaching the match against Xolos with their stellar squad available and in good condition to play, given that their priority is Liga MX.

America vs. Tijuana: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The game between America and Tijuana It will take place this Saturday, July 23 at 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time). This match will take place on the field of hot stadiuma scenario where the azulcremas have not fallen in their most recent three visits since they have accumulated two wins and a draw.

America vs. Tijuana, where and how to watch the game LIVE?

The meeting between America and Tijuana for the fourth day of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League will start at 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time) this Saturday and the broadcast LIVE you can follow it by the sign of Aztec Sports on channel Azteca 7 and also on Fox Sports. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will bring you all the details.

schedules by country