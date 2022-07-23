All the premieres of Netflix Mexico in August 2022

These are all the Netflix releases for August 2022! Top Gun: Passion and Glory, Bombshell, Sandman, Locke & Key and more.

Approaches August 2022 and with it new netflix releases. Series, movies, documentaries and anime will reach the catalog of the streaming giant and here we tell you what titles will be available for you to put together your summer watchlist.

Series coming to Netflix this August 2022

Sandman

This August it arrives on Netflix, Sandman, a peculiar series about “Dream”, a being that has the ability to control dreams. Once this character is captured, he must find a way to free himself and in order to recover his powers, he must travel to other worlds.

Locke & Key

The last season of Locke & Key It’s also coming to Netflix. In the new episodes we will see much more drama, suspense and a new plot line. What the Locke family had to face in the first two seasons was not enough, for these new episodes they will have to fight against a demonic entity that seeks to steal their keys.

where there was fire

Do you like firefighter stories? then maybe you should take a look at where was there firea Mexican series starring Itatí Cantoral Y Edward Capetillo. Poncho has just learned of the death of his brother and intends to investigate the cause, the clues lead him to a fire station. Once there he decides to assume a secret identity and continue investigating. But in this place many surprises await him, among them a new family and love.

When? 17 of August.

Other premiere series

race to success– Coming soon

Minamdang Coffee– August 1

There is no wedding without chaos– August 1

Iron Chef: Brazil– August 10

instant makeover– August 10

an exemplary family– August 12

Never Have I Ever: Season 3– August 12

Soul– August 19

echoes– August 19

Glow Up: Season 4– August 19

Mo– August 24

Ollie is lost– August 24

Selling The OC- August 24

Maloof Workshop– 26 of August

Some movies that premiere on Netflix this August 2022

top gun passion and glory

We remain excited about Top Gun Maverick and now Netflix adds to this feeling with the premiere of Top Gun: Passion and Glory. In this 1986 film we met for the first time the pilot Maverick Mitchell, who after joining an air school will know love and rivalry.

Bombshell

Another unmissable premiere this August is Bombshellthe film starring margot robbie, Charlize Theron Y Nicole Kidman. These women unite to expose the founder of Fox News, who is accused of sexual abuse.

cats

Added to the list of premieres catsthe film adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. A film that portrays the annual dance of a peculiar community of cats.

More premiere movies

What fault is karma?– August 3rd

Sump– August 5

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie– August 5

13: The Musical– August 12

Day shift– August 12

my two lives– 17 of August

that’s love– August 25th

effervescent seoul– 26 of August

Time for me – 26 of August

I was here– August 31

Documentaries and specials premiering on Netflix

Made in Mexico– August 3rd

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century– August 10

Uncovered: Volume 2– August 16th

In the mind of a cat– August 18th

I am a killer: Season 3– August 30th

America vs. America– August 31

Children’s content on Netflix this August 2022

LEGO Friends: Heartlake City Stories – Miniseries- August 1

Supergiant robot brothers– August 4th

Barbie The Princess And The Commoner, Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow, Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses and Barbie: Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends– August 16th

welcome to monster high– August 16th

T-Rex Park: Dinomaster Attack- August 16th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3- August 18th

The Cuphead Show! Part 2– August 19

Angry Birds: Summertime Madness – Season 3- August 25

Mighty Express: Season 7– August 29

anime titles

Kakegurui Twin– August 4th

DOTA: Dragon Blood – Book 3- August 11

Rilakkuma goes to the theme park– August 25th

