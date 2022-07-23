all announcements of # SDCC2022

The San Diego Comic-Con it is now in full swing. At 8.45 pm (Italian time) in one of the smaller rooms of the Convention Center, the presentation of the products of the “animated” section of the Marvel Studios. Presenting the new animated series was the president of the animation and television section of the Marvel house, Brad Winderbaum.

According to what was leaked, even 2 years of branded products would have been announced Marvel Animation. During the panel, a lot of special contents were shown (or even entire short films or episodes as in the case of I am Groot And What If). In short, the animation section seems to be more alive than ever.

For several years, in fact, Marvel Studios have been working to further increase the importance of shoulder animation, creating a real alternative division.

Today, a few minutes from the end of the panel, we will update you with all the news announced.

I am Groot: trailer and promotional poster released

From August 10, the short film series will officially arrive on Disney + I am Groot, consisting of 5 episodes. Spin off de Guardians of the Galaxy. In short, i Marvel Studios they seem to have the intention of ousting Baby Yoda, giving the scepter of “being the cutest on the web” to the hilarious baby tree of the House of Ideas.

In the series the character will continue to be voiced by Vin Dieselwhile reprising the vocal role of Rocket Bradley Cooper.

I am Groot will explore the adventures of the famous Guardians of the Galaxy character. One of the short films in the series was previewed during the panel. The animated product has also been renewed for one second season.

Spider-Man Freshman Year: Daredevil is also coming

Coming in 2024, Spider-Man Freshman Yearwill have as protagonist Peter Parker, before the events of Civil War. It is not yet clear if the series will be in continuity with the MCU events, but using the multiverse everything could be justified. The series will feature part of the character’s historical cartoon villains: Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Scorpion, Speed ​​Demon and Tarantula.

During the panel, the first official costumes of the characters were shown, showing how, within the series, they will also be present Dare devil voiced by Charlie Cox. Yet another confirmation of the character’s definitive entry into the Marvel cinematic world. To mentor the young Peter in the animated series will be Norman Osborn.

During the panel, in fact, an image was also shown that would lead back to the same scene of the first meeting between Tony and Peter in Civil War. In this case, instead of Tony, we find Norman.

The series will also feature characters from Doctor Strange, Nico Minuro of the Runaways, Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho and Harry Osborn. Also Spider-Man Freshman Year has been renewed for a second season entitled of “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year“.

What If and Marvel Zombie

Expected for 2023 instead What If which has also been renewed for a third season, with different versions of characters already presented (as in the case of Captain Carter). The first season of Marvel Zombieanimated series that apparently will be forbidden to minors.

The product will be proposed in continuity with the themed episode of the first season of What If, and will feature Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Red Guardian, Shang Chi and Ms. Marvel. We will be shown instead the “zombie” versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye and Captain America.

The series seems to be planned, by programming, for 2024 even if the production seems to be in full development.

X-Men 97: a long-awaited return

Good news for too X-Men 97 ′ revival of the historic animated series of the 90s starring the famous team of mutants. The series will arrive in the spring of 2023 and will have an “unreleased” and updated version of the team. Sunspot, Cable, Bishop and Nightcrawler will also join the traditional group.

At the head of the X-Men, there will be no Charles Xavier but Erik Lehnsherr (Magneto). The villain, apparently, will be Sinister, while in each episode we will be able to see all the historical “characters” of the 90s series.

Apparently Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw and Callisto will also return. In short, after decades we will get back the historical team of the X Menre-entered the animated MCU world.

Again the second season it is already under development.

Now we just have to wait for tomorrow, waiting for the panel of live-action products Marvel Studios.

