All about actress Eve Hewson, daughter of U2’s Bono Vox

Being children of art is certainly an opportunity, but often it also becomes an obstacle. He knows it well Eve Hewson, the singer’s daughter Bono Vox of the U2. The young woman is a promising actress who is only now managing – at the age of 31 – to create a career for herself, finally freeing her name from that of her illustrious father. She is now known for having worked with directors of the caliber of Paolo Sorrentino And Steven Spielberg, Eva has now established herself in the world of cinema.

The Irish actress is currently working on the set of the John Carney, Flora and Son, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, filming for which is taking place in Dublin. Bono’s daughter is slowly managing to get out of the shadow of her father, creating her own circle of fans. Although she initially tried to approach the world of music, it soon emerged that that world didn’t really belong to her. And when she discovered that her real passion was acting, i parents did not agree very much on the possibility of her daughter pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Moreover, on several occasions Eve has told some details of her childhood. The young woman admitted that she was actually very lucky because she managed to live in parallel Two lives: on the one hand the one with his father, traveling around the world during his tours; on the other, the life of a normal girl who goes to school by train, attends her friends and lives her adolescence with her peers.

Bono Vox actress daughter admits she was a terrible child

The Irish actress later confessed that she was one terrible little girl, a full-blown troublemaker. But the fame of her father has allowed her to have many advantages, indeed she has admitted to having stolen Bono’s address book to contact various stars of the entertainment world, but she would never have expected anyone to answer. And that someone was Justin Timberlake. In short, Eve has the very air of a girl who knows the fact of her, also considering her past in which she undoubtedly made her father suffer, but also her mother. Ali Hewson.